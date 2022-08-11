DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 11, 2022

New Zealand cricket great Ross Taylor says he faced racism

AFP Published August 11, 2022 Updated August 11, 2022 03:02pm
<p>A file photo of former New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor. — File</p>

A file photo of former New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor. — File

New Zealand Cricket said on Thursday that they are looking into allegations by former skipper Ross Taylor that he suffered racism.

The 38-year-old, who is of New Zealand-Samoan descent, retired from international cricket in April after a glorious career spanning 16 years.

Taylor's comments are the latest accusation of racism in cricket.

In his autobiography “Black and White” released on Thursday, the legendary batsman says he endured racially barbed comments from teammates, but does not specify at what level of the game in New Zealand.

Taylor said that for most of his career he was “an anomaly, a brown face in a vanilla line-up”.

“In many ways, dressing-room banter is the barometer,” he wrote.

“A teammate used to tell me, 'You're half a good guy, Ross, but which half is good? You don't know what I'm referring to.' I was pretty sure I did.

“Other players also had to put up with comments that dwelt on their ethnicity.”

He represented New Zealand in 112 Tests, scoring 7,683 runs between 2006 and 2022. He was captain of the Black Caps for two years until 2012.

A spokesman for New Zealand Cricket (NZC) told AFP they have contacted Taylor about the allegations.

“NZC has reached out to Ross to discuss some of the comments in his book, both to better understand the details of them and to offer support. These discussions are ongoing,” said the spokesman.

“Ross currently sits on an NZC working group seeking to improve the game's engagement with Pasifika communities and his input is greatly valued.

“We consider him an important part of our cricket family and are deeply disappointed he's been exposed to this type of behaviour.

“NZC deplores racism.”

Last month, an independent review into allegations of racism at Cricket Scotland found the governance and leadership practices of the organisation to be “institutionally racist”.

In June, Pakistan-born Azeem Rafiq said his family have been subjected to “threats, attacks and intimidation” since the former Yorkshire spinner made allegations of racism against his old club.

Rafiq sent shockwaves through cricket when he said he had been subjected to racial harassment and bullying during his time as a Yorkshire player.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Khorasani’s killing
11 Aug, 2022

Khorasani’s killing

OMAR Khalid Khorasani, a dreaded TTP ‘commander’, lived by the sword and very much died by the sword. But beyond...
Gross overreaction
Updated 11 Aug, 2022

Gross overreaction

The government has already done considerable damage to itself with its indelicate handling of the situation.
Dadu deaths
11 Aug, 2022

Dadu deaths

DISEASES that are usually mild and preventable in countries with developed healthcare systems often prove to be...
Beyond the pale
Updated 09 Aug, 2022

Beyond the pale

When such ugliness is unleashed, everyone at some point suffers the fallout.
Burying Gaza
Updated 10 Aug, 2022

Burying Gaza

One fails to understand how the senseless killing of a child can be brushed so coldly under the carpet.
Celebrate the athlete
09 Aug, 2022

Celebrate the athlete

TALK about delivering on your promise: javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem did that in the grandest style at the...