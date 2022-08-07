DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 07, 2022

Rs5bn grant okayed for flood-hit people

Syed Irfan Raza | Amin Ahmed Published August 7, 2022 Updated August 7, 2022 07:35am
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail presides over a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee on Saturday. — Photo courtesy: Twitter
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail presides over a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee on Saturday. — Photo courtesy: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The Eco­no­mic Coordination Comm­ittee (ECC) of the cabinet at a special meeting on Sat­urday approved technical supplementary grant of Rs5 billion to be used for rescue and relief activities and as compensation for deaths and injuries caused by floods during the year.

Separately, Prime Mini­ster Shehbaz Sharif, who visited flood-hit areas over the past week, announced setting up ‘Prime Minister’s Relief Fund’ and appealed to the philanthropists and well-off segments of society to support flood affectees with generous donations.

According to the ECC decision, the amount will be allocated from contingency provision of Finance Divi­sion as block provision to the National Disaster Manage­ment Fund (NDMF).

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, who chaired the mee­ting, ordered immediate transfer of funds for timely help of flood affectees. The directive came after the Nat­ional Disaster Management Authority presented a summary for allocation of funds on the PM’s instructions.

The NDMA chairman requested the ECC that block allocation of Rs5bn may be made to NDMF.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Coordi­na­tor to the PM on Comm­erce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Bilal Azhar Kayani, federal secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Relief Fund

The prime minister while presiding over a separate meeting said the countrymen had already set a precedent in the world by making generous donations during the 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods to support the affected populace.

The donations can be deposited in Account No: G-12164 of the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund 2022.

Mr Sharif observed that the historic rainfall had triggered huge catastrophe which had badly affected Balochistan, leaving a trail of unmatched destruction.

Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab were also badly hit, he said, adding that despite the difficult financial situation, the government had released Rs5bn for the affected families.

The prime minister urged the wealthy people to support the government’s efforts in the rehabilitation work. The affected brothers, sisters and children required support with the rekindling of the Ansar-i-Madina-like passion, he said.

The federal government has already declared an emergency situation in the flood-affected areas. The provincial governments had also been urged to declare them as calamity-hit areas so that relief and rehabilitation efforts could be expedited.

Meanwhile, the Federal Flood Commission has said that River Indus is flowing in medium flood at Guddu (downstream Taunsa) and in low flood at Sukkur.

According to the daily FFC report for Saturday, all other main rivers of the Indus River System — Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers, including the Indus at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma and Kotri — have normal flow conditions at present.

Published in Dawn, August 7th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
JackJones
Aug 07, 2022 07:50am
What is Shabiz Sharifs cut from this?
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Aug 07, 2022 08:01am
We don’t trust Shabaz Sharif and will not contribute to the fund Remember what happened to the funds collected during 1985 earthquake David Rose from Daily mail wrote an article about the corruption of Shabaz Sharif who threatened to take David Rose to court
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Aug 07, 2022 08:32am
Just keep buying your support, that’s all you know to do. Keep need help, long term help
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen.m19
Aug 07, 2022 09:17am
To be kept in pocket by PML ministers
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Aug 07, 2022 10:05am
Pakistanis please don’t forget Qarz utaroo mulk sawaroo scam by nawaz Sharief, it seems to be another drama like that
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Aug 07, 2022 10:33am
What a caring PM. Hats off. Wish him the very best.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Aug 07, 2022 10:51am
Peanuts for the poor!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 07, 2022 01:48pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political stunt
Updated 07 Aug, 2022

Political stunt

The former PM is attempting to make a very expensive point with his decision to contest all 9 NA seats going up for by-election.
Monsoon emergency
07 Aug, 2022

Monsoon emergency

AS another wet weather system has entered Pakistan, and the federal government has declared a “monsoon...
Taliban’s denial
07 Aug, 2022

Taliban’s denial

THE Afghan Taliban’s recent statement denying any knowledge of the now deceased Al Qaeda chief Ayman...
Economic restructuring
Updated 06 Aug, 2022

Economic restructuring

All the policies and tough decisions implemented by the PML-N-led ruling coalition have so far translated to firefighting.
Kashmir’s plight
06 Aug, 2022

Kashmir’s plight

THREE years after the BJP-led government in New Delhi made its ill-advised move to do away with the autonomous...
Extinction risks
06 Aug, 2022

Extinction risks

WE may be at risk of losing our natural treasures before even getting a chance to truly appreciate them. According ...