DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 06, 2022

Muslim men likely targeted and killed in New Mexico, police say

Reuters Published August 6, 2022 Updated August 6, 2022 04:16pm

The murders of three Muslim men in New Mexico’s largest city in the past nine months were likely linked and they appear to have been targeted for their religion and race, police said.

Two members of the same mosque were shot dead in Albuquerque in the last ten days and there is a “strong possibility” their deaths are connected to the November killing of an Afghan immigrant, according to a city police official.

In all three cases victims were ambushed and shot without warning, city police said.

“There’s one strong commonality in all of our victims — their race and religion,” Albuquerque police Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock told a Thursday press briefing, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper.

Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, a planning director for the city of Española who came to the United States from Pakistan, was shot dead on Monday outside his Albuquerque apartment complex, police said.

That followed the murder of Aftab Hussein, 41, from Albuquerque’s large Afghan community, who was found dead of gunshot wounds on July 26 near the city’s international district, police said.

The deaths are likely linked to the shooting of 62-year-old Mohammad Ahmadi in a parking lot by a halal supermarket and cafe on November 7, Hartstock said.

“We have never felt this much fear in [our] community,” Tahir Gauba, a spokesman for the Islamic Center of New Mexico, told the newspaper.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a US-based Muslim civil rights group, on Friday, offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the deaths.

“If a bias-motive is determined, state and federal authorities should apply appropriate hate crime charges,” CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said in a statement.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Paterfamilias?

Paterfamilias?

Reema Omer
Through a series of judgements, SC made CJP’s recommendations for judicial appointments virtually binding on president.

Editorial

Economic restructuring
Updated 06 Aug, 2022

Economic restructuring

All the policies and tough decisions implemented by the PML-N-led ruling coalition have so far translated to firefighting.
Kashmir’s plight
06 Aug, 2022

Kashmir’s plight

THREE years after the BJP-led government in New Delhi made its ill-advised move to do away with the autonomous...
Extinction risks
06 Aug, 2022

Extinction risks

WE may be at risk of losing our natural treasures before even getting a chance to truly appreciate them. According ...
Gutting NAB
Updated 05 Aug, 2022

Gutting NAB

Recent changes to NAB's governing laws go well beyond an attempt to reform the organisation.
Plastic menace
05 Aug, 2022

Plastic menace

WHILE plastic waste poses a major threat to the environment and human health, and authorities have over the years...
Commonwealth triumph
05 Aug, 2022

Commonwealth triumph

IT took five days but given the rousing manner in which it happened it was worth the wait. Finally, Pakistan could...