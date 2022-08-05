DAWN.COM Logo

Blast in Kabul kills 8, IS claims responsibility

Reuters Published August 5, 2022 Updated August 6, 2022 07:19am
<p>A general view of the city of Kabul, Afghanistan on Friday (Aug 5). — Reuters</p>

The Islamic State (IS) militant group on Friday claimed responsibility for a deadly blast in a residential area in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, the group said.

The Afghan police said at least eight people were killed and 18 wounded in the blast.

The militant group said in a statement that 20 people were killed and injured in an attack launched in western Kabul.

"The explosion happened in a crowded place," said Khalid Zadran, the city's police spokesman.

The militant group has claimed recent attacks, mainly on the minority Shia community.

The IS affiliate operating in Afghanistan since 2014 is seen as the country's most serious security challenge since the Taliban took control of the country in August last year.

Comments (8)
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 05, 2022 11:07pm
What a grave, gruesome, grisly, grim, gigantic, ghastly, gross and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
Indoaryan
Aug 05, 2022 11:17pm
Killing of innocent civilians need to be condemned at every level.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Aug 06, 2022 12:22am
Now Taliban is getting the taste of their own medicine, that is what they did for years.
Reply Recommend 0
Bunny
Aug 06, 2022 12:51am
sad when muslims kill thier own brothers.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 06, 2022 01:47am
I will not count Kabul even as city or Afghanistan as country it is ghetto and surrounded but illiterates and uncivilized. This region should declared no go zone by everyone. They have no clue what they are doing or even Fighting for.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Aug 06, 2022 01:53am
Talibans hand bitten by those monsters they've been protecting.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Aug 06, 2022 03:11am
Fireworks has began.
Reply Recommend 0
TTA IS RESPONSIBLE FOR TTP
Aug 06, 2022 04:36am
Meanwhile thousands of Afghani entering Pakistan by bribing at the border and no one knows who is arriving. Rulers are asleep.
Reply Recommend 0

