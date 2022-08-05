DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 06, 2022

Coalition leaders want Imran to name the ‘neutrals’ who backed CEC Raja’s appointment

Dawn.com Published August 5, 2022 Updated August 5, 2022 07:05pm
<p>PML-N leader Malik Ahmed Khan and PPP leader Saeed Ghani. — screengrab</p>

PML-N leader Malik Ahmed Khan and PPP leader Saeed Ghani. — screengrab

Coalition government mouthpieces on Friday asked PTI chairman Imran Khan to name the “neutrals” who gave him guarantees over Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja’s appointment.

“We demand that you tell us the names of those neutrals,” PML-N’s Malik Ahmed Khan said in a press conference in Islamabad.

Khan and Ghani’s statements come in response to claims made by Imran in an interview to Express News earlier this week. The ex-premier had claimed that it was the neutrals — a euphemism he uses to describe the military establishment — who suggested Raja’s name as the CEC.

He had said that according to the 18th Amendment, heads of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ECP and caretaker governments were supposed to be decided amicably by all the political parties.

“At the time of CEC’s appointment, there was a deadlock [among the parties]. So, the neutrals approached us and said that the country needed to move forward.

“They suggested Sikandar Sultan’s name. I didn’t even know him [back then]. But people told us that he was PML-N’s man,” Imran had said, adding that when he told the neutral about this, they guaranteed that the CEC would stay neutral.

Malik said: “Show some spine and tell us who were the neutrals who gave you this guarantee.

“Did [Army chief] General Bajwa say this to you? And if yes, then please have some audacity […] have some courage […] then say it. If General Faiz Hameed said this, then please take his name and say it plainly,” he said.

“So tell us. Who gave you this guarantee that the CEC will stay neutral? You said it on television. Tell us.”

Malik further went on to ask Imran: “Where did the neutrals come in? If you, or any member of your party, has the courage, come forward and name them. Also, tell us who do you call ‘neutral’? Is it the army chief or the DG ISI or the institution?”

The PML-N leader alleged that it seemed as if the PTI chief uses the word “neutral” to demean the institution and reiterated that Imran should substantiate his comments in public.

Separately, talking to media persons in Karachi, PPP provincial minister Saeed Ghani put forward a similar question. He said that Imran himself appointed the election commissioner and then blamed the “neutrals” for it.

“Who from the neutrals said it? Tell us the name,” he asked. “It will be more fun when he says the name — just ask him.

“Neutrals aren’t just a thing. There must be some people who he [Imran] said passed instructions or pressurised or suggested the [CEC’s] name […] tell us their names. Who said this to you?”

Ghani then reiterated that Imran would not reveal the names of the “neutrals”, adding that Imran called others “boot polisher” but himself admitted that the “neutrals” influenced his government’s decisions.

The leader further claimed that the Election Commission of Pakistan’s verdict in the PTI prohibited funding case had confirmed that Imran was “backed by people” whose interests were against the country’s.

They added that the statements Imran was making these days were just an attempt to “escape from the law”.

In its much-anticipated verdict this week, the electoral body had ruled that PTI had “wilfully” and “knowingly” received prohibited funding from a number of foreign donors.

In its order, the commission also said that it was “constrained to hold that Imran Khan failed to discharge his obligations as mandated under the Pakistani statutes”.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (21)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Gal Wadh Gsyi
Aug 05, 2022 07:02pm
IK is not about facts, only blaming lies
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 05, 2022 07:07pm
Why? Does anyone really care what this PDM cabal wishes??
Reply Recommend 0
np
Aug 05, 2022 07:12pm
You mean to say that if appointed then, does not make him polluted now ? what logic our MNA's have.
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Aug 05, 2022 07:14pm
Oh give it a rest now, you guys are no angels.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Aug 05, 2022 07:16pm
IK is a liar and u turn master. dont trust him.
Reply Recommend 0
shoaib
Aug 05, 2022 07:17pm
IK probably bluffing.......ask a barber in any Pakistani street!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 05, 2022 07:19pm
So the neutrals wanted somebody who was leaning towards Pml N to be the CEC chief?
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Aug 05, 2022 07:28pm
Imran is done and lost cause
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Aug 05, 2022 07:29pm
You both know and the nation knows as well....so stop being over smart!
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Aug 05, 2022 07:31pm
IK’s lies being exposed. He has the support of only the people who don’t want to or don’t understand the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Aug 05, 2022 07:32pm
The two leaders are 100% right about IK. As the adage goes, “put up or shut up”
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Malik
Aug 05, 2022 07:39pm
Imran is a honest person, my nation knows it very well. You choores who is going to pay attention to personal employees of the Sharifs.
Reply Recommend 0
Ebrahim
Aug 05, 2022 07:45pm
It’s like telling a thief, where the treasure is. Where are the intelligent and reasonable people in our government?
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Aug 05, 2022 07:48pm
We know neutral is behind all the mess.
Reply Recommend 0
Mateen Ahmed
Aug 05, 2022 08:00pm
Who are these two ? What public mandate they have to ‘Demand’ anything?
Reply Recommend 0
Shan
Aug 05, 2022 08:18pm
Coalition leaders have yet to know who is the actual ruler of Pakistan. That shows their competency.
Reply Recommend 0
Khanstl
Aug 05, 2022 08:23pm
Tsk tsk tsk !!! Cry babies
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Burusho
Aug 05, 2022 08:31pm
So he (IK) will get disqualified by Super Supreme Court
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq Moazam
Aug 05, 2022 08:35pm
Same repeat rhetoric, everybody knows the nomenclature
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 05, 2022 08:46pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Aug 06, 2022 08:10am
N league blame game knows no boundaries till they become friends on MUK MUKA!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Paterfamilias?

Paterfamilias?

Reema Omer
Through a series of judgements, SC made CJP’s recommendations for judicial appointments virtually binding on president.

Editorial

Economic restructuring
Updated 06 Aug, 2022

Economic restructuring

All the policies and tough decisions implemented by the PML-N-led ruling coalition have so far translated to firefighting.
Kashmir’s plight
06 Aug, 2022

Kashmir’s plight

THREE years after the BJP-led government in New Delhi made its ill-advised move to do away with the autonomous...
Extinction risks
06 Aug, 2022

Extinction risks

WE may be at risk of losing our natural treasures before even getting a chance to truly appreciate them. According ...
Gutting NAB
Updated 05 Aug, 2022

Gutting NAB

Recent changes to NAB's governing laws go well beyond an attempt to reform the organisation.
Plastic menace
05 Aug, 2022

Plastic menace

WHILE plastic waste poses a major threat to the environment and human health, and authorities have over the years...
Commonwealth triumph
05 Aug, 2022

Commonwealth triumph

IT took five days but given the rousing manner in which it happened it was worth the wait. Finally, Pakistan could...