No casualties reported as 'abandoned' restaurant collapses at Karachi's Do Darya: police

No casualties were reported after an "abandoned" restaurant located at Karachi's Do Darya collapsed, officials said on Monday.

Videos being shared on social media showed that the deck overlooking the sea had collapsed.

"A restaurant on Do Darya called Zaiqa collapsed but there were no casualties," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Asad Raza.

He added that police had rushed to the scene soon after receiving information of the incident on the 15 helpline.

Police were told that the restaurant had been closed for the last 12 years, he said.

Another officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Darakshan Rana Mohammed Dilawar, said that it was an "abandoned building" that was not in use, reiterating that no casualties were reported.

Several popular restaurants are located at the Do Darya strip in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase VIII. The incident comes after heavy monsoon rainfall has laid waste to the city's infrastructure and fragile sewerage system.