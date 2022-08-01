Two killed, 17 wounded in Gilgit clash

GILGIT: Two people were killed and 17 others were injured when two religious groups clashed here at Yadgar Chowk, near Gilgit deputy commissioner’s office.

According to police, the clash between the two groups began when the top Shia leader of Gilgit-Baltistan, Agha Rahat Hussain Al-Hussaini, was hoisting the Alam (flag) of Hazrat Imam Hussain at Khomar Chowk at the start of Muharram.

The clash left two people belonging to the Shia community dead. They were identified as Syed Iqrar Hussain, 25, a resident of Nagaral of Gilgit district; and Mohammad Ali, 15, from Hoper valley of Nagar. The firing also left 17 people injured. They were taken to the provincial headquarters hospital and Gilgit City hospital, where condition of all the injured people was stated to be stable.

According to chief secretary Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, a shooting incident took place at Yadgar Chowk in Gilgit. He appealed to the people to remain peaceful.

GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan, while taking notice of the incident, said a handful of miscreants were trying to disturb the peaceful environment of the city, but strict action would be taken against them. He appealed to the people to maintain peace and cooperate with the government.

Home Secretary Iqbal Hussain Khan said 44 suspects allegedly involved in the incident had been arrested and the arrest of more elements would be carried out on intelligence-based information.

He said that Section 144 had been imposed in the area for the next two weeks.

He said that Rs1 million each would be paid in compensation to the families of the two people killed in the incident while Rs300,000 each would be paid to injured persons.

Published in Dawn, August 1st, 2022