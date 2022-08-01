DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 01, 2022

Two killed, 17 wounded in Gilgit clash

Jamil Nagri Published August 1, 2022 - Updated August 1, 2022 08:40am

GILGIT: Two people were killed and 17 others were injured when two religious groups clashed here at Yadgar Chowk, near Gilgit deputy commissioner’s office.

According to police, the clash between the two groups began when the top Shia leader of Gilgit-Baltistan, Agha Rahat Hussain Al-Hussaini, was hoisting the Alam (flag) of Hazrat Imam Hussain at Khomar Chowk at the start of Muharram.

The clash left two people belonging to the Shia community dead. They were identified as Syed Iqrar Hussain, 25, a resident of Nagaral of Gilgit district; and Mohammad Ali, 15, from Hoper valley of Nagar. The firing also left 17 people injured. They were taken to the provincial headquarters hospital and Gilgit City hospital, where condition of all the injured people was stated to be stable.

According to chief secretary Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, a shooting incident took place at Yadgar Chowk in Gilgit. He appealed to the people to remain peaceful.

GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan, while taking notice of the incident, said a handful of miscreants were trying to disturb the peaceful environment of the city, but strict action would be taken against them. He appealed to the people to maintain peace and cooperate with the government.

Home Secretary Iqbal Hussain Khan said 44 suspects allegedly involved in the incident had been arrested and the arrest of more elements would be carried out on intelligence-based information.

He said that Section 144 had been imposed in the area for the next two weeks.

He said that Rs1 million each would be paid in compensation to the families of the two people killed in the incident while Rs300,000 each would be paid to injured persons.

Published in Dawn, August 1st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
syd usa
Aug 01, 2022 08:42am
Taliban are back in action
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Aug 01, 2022 09:00am
There is no peace anywhere in Pakistan, the current situation is like a pressure cooker.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Aug 01, 2022 09:31am
Heavy weapons used right in front of Rangers post, while Rangers preferred to take shelter in their bunker..If Rangers are just. Spectators, , why hundreds of millions are being spentt on them...
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Aug 01, 2022 09:37am
This menace of sectarianism should be curbed without tolerance. Why cant we live in peace and harmony and let people follow their own faith and sect and coexist peacefully like other Muslim countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Aug 01, 2022 10:10am
Start of Ashura means a chaos throughout the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Aug 01, 2022 10:12am
I have never seen a sunni or shia practicing practicing what the elders had taught.
Reply Recommend 0
Mir Wazir Khan
Aug 01, 2022 10:34am
paying public money to the deceased is one thing but it is better if the culprits are arrested and given exemplary punishment and causes of sectarianism and extremism are banished from the country.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Old habits die hard
Updated 01 Aug, 2022

Old habits die hard

Blurring of institutional boundaries over several years has led to a regrettable situation.
Musical chairs
01 Aug, 2022

Musical chairs

THE recent change of government in Punjab has triggered another round of musical chairs, with the provincial...
Muharram security
01 Aug, 2022

Muharram security

WITH the start of the month of Muharram, authorities throughout the country will need to remain extra vigilant to...
Funding disclosures
Updated 31 Jul, 2022

Funding disclosures

It is time for this matter to be settled so that the political process can move on.
The PTI XI
31 Jul, 2022

The PTI XI

A BIZARRE spectacle is playing out within the hallowed halls of parliament. On Thursday, the National Assembly...
‘Playing with fire’
31 Jul, 2022

‘Playing with fire’

THOSE hoping that Thursday’s over two-hour-long phone call between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping would help cool things...