All funds from Arif Naqvi were kosher and disclosed, says Imran

Khalid Hasnain | Abdul Moiz Malik Published July 30, 2022 - Updated July 30, 2022 09:56am
PTI chairperson Imran Khan during an interview with ARY, which was aired on Friday. — Photo courtesy ARY YouTube

• Likens ex-Abraaj head’s fall to BCCI closure; says COAS call to US official means ‘country is getting weaker’
• ‘Orders’ Punjab govt to expedite Ravi riverfront, Lahore business district projects

KARACHI/LAHORE: Admitting that his party had indeed received funds from businessman Arif Naqvi, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Thursday that all the funds came through banking channels and were disclosed in the party’s audited accounts.

His remarks came a day after the Financial Times published a story claiming that Mr Naqvi’s company “bankrolled the PTI” despite Pakistani laws forbidding foreign nationals and companies from funding political parties.

Talking to ARY News, Mr Khan called Arif Naqvi “a bright star” and a “rapidly rising Pakistani star in the global financial world,” whose rise among powerful quarters “would have greatly benefitted Pakistan”.

“I had known him [Mr Naqvi] for a long time [and] he gave a lot of money to Shaukat Khanum [hospital]. He used to live in Dubai and supported our fund-raising events,” said Mr Khan.

Mr Naqvi organised two fund raising dinners in 2012 for the PTI. The first one was in London where he organised a cricket match at his own ground and the second event was in Dubai where he invited top businessmen, added Mr Khan.

“This is called political fund raising. All over the world money is raised like this and PTI was the first party [in Pakistan] to raise money through political fundraising,” Mr Khan said, while adding that the party has data of 40,000 donors who gave the money. Calling the charges against Mr Naqvi “tragic,” the PTI chairman likened his fall to that of the Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI).

He added that as per his knowledge, in Mr Naqvi’s, case no one has suffered any loss and everyone got their money back.

Mr Khan also demanded the ECP probe the funding of PPP and PML-N along with the PTI, as he claimed that the two parties “raise money through funding from big businessmen”

“After coming into the government, they favour those businessmen. This is called crony capitalism.”

“I had learned that in one instance, Nawaz Sharif used his party for money laundering and the PPP embezzled [Pakistan] embassy’s fund in the US and moved it to their party’s account,” the former prime minister claimed.

He added that if the government thinks it can disqualify him in the foreign funding case, the PPP and the PML-N leaders would also go to jail.

Commenting on the report that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa contacted US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman for expediting the IMF loan program, Mr Khan said that this shows that neither the foreign governments nor the IMF trust the government and “that is why the army chief took the responsibility”.

“If the army Chief was contacting the US and seeking help, it means that the country was getting weaker.”

However, he added that the US’ help would not come without any reciprocal demands and added that he feared “those demands would compromise Pakistan’s national security”.

Linking the current economic crisis with political instability, Mr Khan said that when his government was toppled as a result of a conspiracy it led to political instability that tanked the economy.

“You have seen that everything has been downhill since then. [All economic indicators, be it the] industry, tax collection, exports or remittances, have gone down,” he said while adding that the only way to bring back political stability was free and fair elections.

Mega projects

Earlier, addressing a meeting via video link, Mr Khan directed the provincial government to focus on the swift completion of two mega projects — the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development and the Lahore Central Business District Development projects, as well as other projects launched during his tenure as the country’s prime minister.

Presided by Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, the meeting was attended by former federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Moonis Elahi, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Farrukh Habib, Dr. Shahbaz Gill and Asad Umar. The head of the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The former PM said the Pervaiz Elahi-led PTI government would leave no stone unturned to ensure timely completion of all mega projects, including those launched by RUDA and LCBDDA because these projects of public interest cannot be left in the middle.

“I have already given directions to the Punjab government in this regard,” he added.

Addressing the meeting, the Punjab chief minister said in a bid to ensure transparency in public welfare projects and schemes, the government would evolve a comprehensive and foolproof monitoring system. “I would personally monitor the progress on these projects regularly,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 30th, 2022

Comments (24)
Samuel
Jul 30, 2022 10:02am
Ik destroyed pakistan economy. Naqvi made illegal money that's he is punished. Receiving illegal money is also crime .
Reply Recommend 0
DeSilva
Jul 30, 2022 10:04am
Imran publicly accepting his crime of taking illegal donations. Regarding his allegations against PLMN and PPP, it has to be proved and if found guilty, then only can be punished.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash
Jul 30, 2022 10:18am
IK is the cause of political instability. The condition which US might want in return for expediting IMF loan will probably be “no govt for IK”.
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Jul 30, 2022 10:21am
You have not answered the real question that why you have delayed this particular case for nearly eight years on one pretext or another? lf the transactions were all 'kosher' as you say, what was it that you wanted to hide from the ECP and the people of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Say no to celebrities
Jul 30, 2022 10:21am
Kosher mean Jewish compliant funds.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Ghumman
Jul 30, 2022 10:22am
Why dont you Mr so called honest let ECP to declare decision in your party funding case? Why this case is pending since long long long? Why your party is taking stay orders against enquiry of your party find rais8ng matters? I believe ARY forgot to ask these questions.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 30, 2022 10:25am
It is upto ECP to gather all facts in PTI's foreign funding case and annouce its much awaited judgement which is held for a long time. Imran Khan is a good manipulator but this does not mean that the cat will never come out from the bag. PTI family though in minority compared to the rest of the nation have very different approach and thinking and are not aligned with the collective approach how to take the country out from its political and financial crises and have unconvinceable views.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ahmed
Jul 30, 2022 10:26am
Of course, everything you do is always “ kosher “. We didn’t see anything wrong with tosha khana pilfering, three years long helicopter ride, foreign fundings, and assorted gogies, gujjers, pinky peernies etc.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Jul 30, 2022 10:27am
The PDM is clutching straws in the foreign funding case.
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Jul 30, 2022 10:28am
All money, from whatever source it comes, is kosher for me. The only proviso is that it can be used by me any way l desire to use.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Jul 30, 2022 10:34am
"All funds from Arif Naqvi were kosher and disclosed, says Imran" Lies and more lies. Once calling others he is the THUG of the century. One story after another, Tosha khana, Pinki Bibi calls Zardari, Gogi smuggled millions to UAE. This man is fraud of the century!
Reply Recommend 0
AAR
Jul 30, 2022 10:35am
Kosher but not halal
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Jul 30, 2022 10:48am
But previously you denied it.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Jul 30, 2022 10:48am
Lair at it's best again.
Reply Recommend 0
Danial
Jul 30, 2022 10:53am
Arif Naqvi gave funds to lot of places including 15 Million £ pounds to London School of Economics , his alma Matar .
Reply Recommend 0
AFRIDI
Jul 30, 2022 11:01am
Kosher is a Jewish word
Reply Recommend 0
Fahd
Jul 30, 2022 11:21am
Why delaying the decision? Announce it. Otherwise, it would be assumed that the case is being used for twisting arm of the Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
ComfortablyNumb
Jul 30, 2022 11:27am
If everything was so clean and pure like you claim then why hesitate from the verdit? Big Bad Liar!
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Jul 30, 2022 11:28am
If so, than why afraid of final decision on FOREIGN FUNDING?
Reply Recommend 0
Democratic
Jul 30, 2022 11:36am
IK is real THUG who is making fool of his supporters and many others by hurling false accusations on PMLN and others
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Jul 30, 2022 11:46am
Don't push through projects soon someone will bring no confidence move against Elahi
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Jul 30, 2022 11:46am
@Samuel , blaming one person is not good. The harvest the people cutting was seeded almost 70 years ago.
Reply Recommend 0
Wali
Jul 30, 2022 11:50am
Ravi urban development is the most important thing for this man
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Jul 30, 2022 11:53am
Then what is your problem with the Chief election commissioner
Reply Recommend 0

