Crocodiles unleash terror in villages around Haleji Lake

Ghulam Hussain Khawaja Published July 30, 2022 - Updated July 30, 2022 07:19am
<p>THE crocodile caught by villagers.—Photo by writer</p>

THATTA: People living in villages around Haleji Lake spent a sleepless night after an unknown number of crocodiles reportedly sneaked into nearby ditches and trenches on Thursday morning through crevices in the embankments in the wake of heavy rains, which raised water level of the natural lake.

Early on Friday, a group of people in Makke Dinu Jokhio village near Jungshahi town managed to rope in a crocodile, which had foraged into the village in search of food, after a risky operation to save them and their families from the beast.

They were pondering over the ways to get rid of it when an official of wildlife department and a policeman reached there only to get themselves photographed with the trapped reptile and take credit for the ‘successful rescue operation’, said villagers.

Overflowing lake enables the reptiles to come out of their sanctuary

They claimed that the reptiles occasionally made forays into nearby settlements. In recent past, they killed 11-year-old Ayesha and injured Baghal Jokhio, Ibrahim Mirbahar, Kallo Mirbahar, Maman Mirbahar and others, and dragged away 16 goats, two cows, one buffalo and a number of other cattle near the lake’s banks.

An official of the wildlife department, who was custodian of the reptiles, disclosed that seven crocodiles were released into the lake as a gift from then chief minister Mumtaz Ali Bhutto.

A source in the department disclosed on condition of anonymity that since the budget for the food of crocodiles was embezzled by the department, the volatile creatures remained hungry and did not wait to sneak into the nearby villages whenever they found an opportunity.

As per official statistics, about 200 marsh crocodiles inhabit the lake spread over 6.58 miles or nearly 1,700 hectares. It is known as birds’ paradise which is also abode of migratory birds from Siberia, coots, purple, moorhens, kingfishers and teals.

Published in Dawn, July 30th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
F Nawaz
Jul 30, 2022 10:55am
Essentially the department is responsible for the death of the girl and animals. Shameful embezzling money meant for feeding.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi
Jul 30, 2022 10:59am
What a precious gift from Bhutto?
Reply Recommend 0
Danial
Jul 30, 2022 11:01am
Don’t know what is more terrorizing, crocodiles or 15 year rule of PPP .
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 30, 2022 11:24am
Where is Sindh government?
Reply Recommend 0
Brady Barr
Jul 30, 2022 11:25am
Maybe some of the crocs could be shifted to Manghopir where devotees could feed them? will serve the purpose of haleji villager's safety and a starving species.
Reply Recommend 0
Zufar
Jul 30, 2022 12:19pm
Who the hell gifts crocodiles to anyone, and that to next to a village, they have no natural source of food, what a load of nonsense, this is the cherry on the cake or water shed moment. The amount of incompetence in this country is beyond me.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Jul 30, 2022 12:52pm
Thank you Diesel and PDM
Reply Recommend 0

