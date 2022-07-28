DAWN.COM Logo

Ex-president Zardari isolating with ‘mild symptoms’ after testing positive for Covid-19: Bilawal

Dawn.com Published July 28, 2022 - Updated July 28, 2022 03:55pm
<p>Former president and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari. — DawnNewsTV/File</p>

Former president and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari. — DawnNewsTV/File

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that his father, former president Asif Ali Zardari, had tested positive for Covid-19.

“He is fully vaccinated, boosted, isolating with mild symptoms and undergoing treatment. We are praying for his swift recovery,” Bilawal said on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Zardari had travelled to Dubai to celebrate his 67th birthday with his nine-month-old grandson. The PPP co-chairman was born on July 26, 1955.

Meanwhile, the former president’s daughter, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, said that his PCR test had been positive when he had landed in Dubai.

She reiterated that Zardari’s symptoms were mild, adding that he was resting and was on day four of his isolation. She added that he would return once he had recovered.

“Thank you for your prayers and remind everyone to remain precautious,” she said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent his prayers and best wishes for Zardari’s “quick recovery and complete health”.

During the last 24 hours, the country reported 761 new cases and eight fatalities. The positivity rate was recorded at 3.65 per cent.

Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Kulsoom Baloch
Jul 28, 2022 02:30pm
Get well soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jul 28, 2022 02:36pm
Dont worry, Zardari will do a deal with Corona...
Reply Recommend 0
Gypsy
Jul 28, 2022 02:40pm
As soon as you are weaker, the virus attacks.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Jul 28, 2022 02:41pm
Someone was Partying in Dubai
Reply Recommend 0
Showbaz Speed
Jul 28, 2022 02:41pm
Who is "we"? Because the general public certainly is not.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Jul 28, 2022 02:55pm
Political drama.
Reply Recommend 0
As expected
Jul 28, 2022 03:10pm
saving face
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 28, 2022 03:31pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0

