Ruckus as PTI boycotts Sindh Assembly session over opposition leader’s arrest

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed the Sindh Social Protection Authority Bill in the absence of main opposition party, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, which staged a walkout in protest over the arrest of Leader of the Opposition Haleem Adil Sheikh.

At the outset of the proceedings, PTI’s parliamentary party leader Khurrum Sher Zaman rose right after dua seeking Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari’s permission to speak to raise the issue of Mr Shaikh’s arrest on a point of order as the chair called for Question Hour in the assembly.

However, the deputy speaker denied the permission telling the PTI member that she would hear him after the completion of the business on the house agenda.

However, he insisted to be given the floor. The deputy speaker, however, made it clear that she would not run the house as per anyone’s wish.

Minister Chawla says police not bound to take permission from speaker before arresting any MPA

Mr Sher Zaman said that the deputy speaker should tell the house why Mr Sheikh had been arrested. He also wanted to know if prior permission of the chair was obtained before the arrest of the PTI leader.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla rose to tell the house that Mr Sheikh had been arrested in a land grabbing case.

While Minister Chawla and Mr Sher Zaman exchanged harsh words, the other PTI members also stood and gathered in front of the speaker’s rostrum, chanting slogans against the government.

The deputy speaker also warned PTI’s Dr Seema Zia for filming the protest telling her that the mobile phone was not allowed in the house.

“If you people were serious, you would have listened to me,” Ms Leghari told the protesting PTI members, asking them to go back to their seats.

“I have not denied you to speak. I will hear you after Question Hour,” she repeatedly said.

Nonetheless, the chair gave floor to Mr Sher Zaman, who said that the opposition leader was arrested without the permission of the speaker. “He [Mr Sheikh] is a member of this house and has obtained bail in cases registered against him yet he was arrested,” he deplored and asked the chair if the opposition leader was arrested with her permission.

Minister Chawla said that the opposition leader was arrested in a criminal case and the police were not bound to take permission from the speaker before arresting a sitting lawmaker under the law and assembly rules.

“He [Sheikh] is a land grabber and a number one thief,” Minister Chawla said, as his remarks enraged the PTI members who tore copies of the agenda before boycotting the proceedings.

Labour Minister Saeed Ghani rose to say that there was no law or rule in the assembly rules to seek permission of the speaker before the arrest of any MPA in a criminal case. However, he said, the chair’s prior permission was required before the detention of an assembly member.

Later, Mr Chwala, who also holds the portfolio of food ministry, furnished replies and statement to the lawmakers’ written and verbal queries.

Social protection authority bill passed

The house unanimously passed The Sindh Social Protection Authority Bill, 2022 to establish an authority to provide what the government said comprehensive and efficient social protection to the vulnerable people.

“The State is obligated to promote social justice and economic well-being of all, but in particular of and ensure social vulnerable persons and families. The Province of Sindh is committed to realise the principles of policy reflected in Articles 37 and 38 of the Constitution,” said the statement of objects and reasons of the bill.

It added that the provincial government was committed to the establishment of an institutionalised framework to provide sustained and coordinated social protection interventions to assist the poor and vulnerable individuals and households achieve economic security, human development and social empowerment.

It said: “In order to assist the poor and vulnerable individuals and household and to achieve economic security, human development and social empowerment, it is expedient to establish an Authority known as the Sindh Social Protection Authority and to enact a law in the matter.”

Minister Chawla also introduced three government bills —The Sindh Prohibition of Preparation, Manufacturing, Storage, Sale and Use of Gutka and Manpuri (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Sindh Reproductive Healthcare Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Dow University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The bills were sent to standing committees concerned for further deliberations. Later, the chair adjourned the house to Thursday (today).

Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2022