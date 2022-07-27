DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 27, 2022

PTI chief asks world bodies to save Yasin Malik’s life

Ikram Junaidi Published July 27, 2022 - Updated July 27, 2022 09:20am
PTI chief Imran Khan at a rally. — DawnNewsTV
PTI chief Imran Khan at a rally. — DawnNewsTV

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has condemned Narendra Modi-led Indian government for torturing senior Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik in Tihar jail which has forced the Kashmiri leader to go on hunger strike.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Mr Khan called on the United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG), United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) and international human rights organisations to take action against India and save Mr Malik’s life, which was in extreme danger.

Meanwhile, the PTI has blasted the government for further burdening the inflation-ridden masses by a massive increase in the power tariff.

PTI leaders said that the miseries of the people had been compounded manifold due to cabal of crooks’ callous attitude towards them, as they were more interested in protecting their power than easing people’s woes.

PTI Punjab Secretary General Hammad Azhar, in a post on social media, lashed out at the government for further increase in the price of electricity. He said the government had raised the power tariff by Rs3.50 per unit which had been rejected by the PTI.

Meanwhile, PTI’s senior leader Imran Ismail said that the ‘imported government’ had increased the power tariff amid the constitutional and political crisis in the country.

In a statement issued here, he said the incompetent government had unleashed a wave of unprecedented inflation and the increase in power tariff would multiply the woes of people. He said the government had quietly increased the price of electricity at a time when the rain had play­­ed havoc across the country.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Jul 27, 2022 11:38am
This is why we like IK. He always pokes his nose in neighbors' internal matters and then let the country go bankrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jul 27, 2022 11:39am
Nobody asked IK's opinion. India knows how to manage its internal matters.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Justice on trial

Justice on trial

Zahid Hussain
It's important to alleviate concerns about the impartiality of the apex judiciary in order to strengthen court's authority.

Editorial

An expected change in Punjab
Updated 27 Jul, 2022

An expected change in Punjab

Change in the political scene after top court’s decision will prove to be the most massive setback for the PML-N in its history.
Ulema in Kabul
27 Jul, 2022

Ulema in Kabul

WHILE attacks by militants on Pakistani forces continue, the state is still strangely committed to suing for peace...
Monkeypox outbreak
27 Jul, 2022

Monkeypox outbreak

IT may seem right now to be a distant concern, but if the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it is that even...
Collision course
Updated 26 Jul, 2022

Collision course

Observers are expecting the crisis to turn into a three-way showdown between civilian leadership, judiciary and establishment.
Rain disaster
26 Jul, 2022

Rain disaster

TO say that the 2022 monsoon season has been exceptionally challenging for Pakistan would be an understatement. The...
Lifting import ban
26 Jul, 2022

Lifting import ban

THERE is no doubt that tariff and non-tariff barriers on imports are bad for the economy as they put serious...