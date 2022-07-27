PTI chief asks world bodies to save Yasin Malik’s life

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has condemned Narendra Modi-led Indian government for torturing senior Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik in Tihar jail which has forced the Kashmiri leader to go on hunger strike.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Mr Khan called on the United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG), United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) and international human rights organisations to take action against India and save Mr Malik’s life, which was in extreme danger.

Meanwhile, the PTI has blasted the government for further burdening the inflation-ridden masses by a massive increase in the power tariff.

PTI leaders said that the miseries of the people had been compounded manifold due to cabal of crooks’ callous attitude towards them, as they were more interested in protecting their power than easing people’s woes.

PTI Punjab Secretary General Hammad Azhar, in a post on social media, lashed out at the government for further increase in the price of electricity. He said the government had raised the power tariff by Rs3.50 per unit which had been rejected by the PTI.

Meanwhile, PTI’s senior leader Imran Ismail said that the ‘imported government’ had increased the power tariff amid the constitutional and political crisis in the country.

In a statement issued here, he said the incompetent government had unleashed a wave of unprecedented inflation and the increase in power tariff would multiply the woes of people. He said the government had quietly increased the price of electricity at a time when the rain had play­­ed havoc across the country.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2022