Capital’s security remains on high alert

Munawer Azeem Published July 27, 2022 - Updated July 27, 2022 09:53am
Security in Islamabad has been beefed up after SC's judgment on Punjab CM elections. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: The capital’s security remained on high alert during and after the announcement of the Supreme Court (SC) judgement against the ruling of the Punjab Assembly’s deputy speaker in the election for the chief minister of the province, police said.

Officers said well-equipped police, including Anti-Riot Unit and Counter-Terrorism Department, were deployed at a dozen sensitive and important places with the aim to secure government installations and maintain public order.

The police contingent, including six platoons, were deployed at the entry gates for the judges, public and lawyers, they said.

The superintendent of police (SP) Supreme Court was made responsible for the security of the SC and take decision as per the situation, they added.

Four platoons were deployed at Express Chowk, followed by three near a hotel at Khayaban-i-Suhrawardi, two each at Nadra Headquarters Chowk, Agha Khan Road, one each at Bari Imam T-Cross and Margalla Road, they said, adding that five platoons were put on standby near Secretariat police station.

AIG Special Branch was asked to mount surveillance and intelligence and spread his subordinates to collect prior information, the officials said adding that he was further asked for technical sweeping at the important places and deployed bomb disposal squad along with policemen in plain clothes.

The district magistrate was asked to deploy magistrate who according to the security plan arranged ambulances along with paramedical staff and fire engines, the officers said, adding that all the supervisory officers were asked to ensure security with assistance of the deployments.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2022

