DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 26, 2022

Builder, SBCA officials booked in Moosa Colony building collapse case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 26, 2022 - Updated July 26, 2022 10:05am

KARACHI: Police on Monday arrested a builder, said to be a police employee, on charges of using substandard material, negligence and illegal construction of a six-storey building that collapsed in Moosa Colony on July 18, causing damages to nearby homes and shops.

SSP-Central Maroof Usman said that the builder, identified as Amir, was arrested and officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) were also booked in the case pertaining to negligence.

He said a deputy director of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had lodged an FIR at the Gulberg police station, but the complainant did not mention names of any officials.

The SSP said that original owner(s) had sold the plots to the held builder.

KMC Gulberg Town deputy Director Mohammed Arif Kazmi in his complaint stated that the plot no 1113 (residential-cum-commercial) measuring 77.08 square yards situated at Moosa Colony was leased out in favour of Shams-ul-Haq in 1996 and plot no 1114 (commercial) measuring 51.41 square yards was also leased out in favour of the said person in the same year.

“The construction over the two plots was raised without a no-objection certificate or an approved building plan, which is illegal/unlawful,” the FIR said.

The held builder had purchased the plots for Rs10 million and within four days, he sold the plots for over Rs13m.

The FIR was lodged under Sections 286 (negligent conduct with explosive substance), 288 (negligent conduct with building), 290 (public nuisance), 119 (public servant concealing design), 427 (mischief), 109 (abetment), 114 (abettor present when offence committed) and 34 (common intention) of Pakistan Penal Code.

It said that the building collapsed as substandard material was used.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Collision course
Updated 26 Jul, 2022

Collision course

Observers are expecting the crisis to turn into a three-way showdown between civilian leadership, judiciary and establishment.
Rain disaster
26 Jul, 2022

Rain disaster

TO say that the 2022 monsoon season has been exceptionally challenging for Pakistan would be an understatement. The...
Lifting import ban
26 Jul, 2022

Lifting import ban

THERE is no doubt that tariff and non-tariff barriers on imports are bad for the economy as they put serious...
Hotbed of militancy
Updated 25 Jul, 2022

Hotbed of militancy

Primary responsibility to get rid of safe spaces for terrorists in Afghanistan lies with the Taliban rulers.
Hike in power rates
25 Jul, 2022

Hike in power rates

EVER SINCE it came to power, the coalition government has been navigating a difficult path. Given the fragile ...
New NAB chief
25 Jul, 2022

New NAB chief

IT feels as if the post had become nearly synonymous with retired justice Javed Iqbal. So full of controversy was ...