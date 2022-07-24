DAWN.COM Logo

Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in World Championships javelin final

Reuters | Dawn.com Published July 24, 2022 - Updated July 24, 2022 11:29am
<p>Arshad Nadeem of Team Pakistan competes in the Men’s Javelin Throw Final on day nine of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 23 in Eugene, Oregon.—Patrick Smith/AFP</p>

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem has placed fifth in the World Championships javelin final in Oregon, becoming the first Pakistani athlete to achieve a top-eight finish.

According to a report in World Athletics, Grenada’s Anderson Peters beat Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra to retain his world javelin title on Saturday, saving his best for last with a throw of 90.54 metres after leading the competition throughout.

Peters was the only athlete to breach the 90m-mark, doing so three times in windy conditions at Hayward Field.

Chopra threw a best of 88.13m to finish second while the Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, who won silver in Tokyo, took bronze with an effort of 88.09m.

Germany’s Julian Weber remained in fourth place, while Arshad Nadeem placed fifth with 86.16m. Finland’s Lassi Etelatalo was sixth (82.70m). Moldova’s Andrian Mardare and Finland’s Oliver Helander also threw beyond 82 metres in seventh and eighth respectively.

“Most of the throwers prefer the wind from behind but today we had a head wind,” Peters said. “So it was a bit challenging today but I pulled it off. To defend the title is not an easy task. I had to push myself.

“The last attempt, I already knew I was a champion but I was working on my technique in every throw and I finally got it through.”

Chopra’s throw was beyond the 87.58m he produced in Tokyo, where he became the first Indian to win an individual athletics gold.

His silver medal in Eugene was India’s first at a World Championships and just the country’s second overall after Anju Bobby George took bronze in the women’s long jump in Paris in 2003.

Chopra, who was bidding to become the first men’s javelin thrower to follow an Olympic triumph with a world title since Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen in 2009, said he was not feeling his best.

“In the first three throws I did not feel good. My warm-up was not good,” he added. “I felt something in my groin during the throw but I think it is okay. It was a good experience today.

“We also have the World Championships next year, so I will try to do better in Budapest.”

“I feel very good after winning a silver for India,” Chopra said in a video shared by the Sports Authority of India (SAI). “Next year we have another World Championships, and I’ll try to do better there.”

Germany’s Johannes Vetter, who won gold in London in 2017 and has the second-longest throw of all time, did not compete in the World Championships due to a shoulder injury.

Imran
Jul 24, 2022 11:48am
Well done Arshad Nadeem
Reply
Jalal
Jul 24, 2022 11:58am
Well done
Reply
Hamed
Jul 24, 2022 12:01pm
Keep it up Arshad!
Reply
Realistic
Jul 24, 2022 12:34pm
Not good performance
Reply
Layalpuria
Jul 24, 2022 12:38pm
Congrats to Arshad and Neeraj!
Reply
kaushal
Jul 24, 2022 12:38pm
Congratulations to the winners.
Reply
arslan_munir
Jul 24, 2022 12:40pm
Good for Nadeem
Reply
Khan D
Jul 24, 2022 12:40pm
Well done to all the contestants.
Reply
Annes
Jul 24, 2022 12:45pm
Good luck for next event
Reply
Hussain
Jul 24, 2022 01:38pm
Well done Arshad
Reply
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 24, 2022 01:49pm
Well done Arshad Nadeem. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply
Asif
Jul 24, 2022 01:50pm
Arshad the champ.very well done mate. So proud to see these individual efforts to raise the flag.
Reply
NACParis
Jul 24, 2022 02:47pm
Well done. Aim for silver at the next games.
Reply
Ali R
Jul 24, 2022 02:56pm
pride of pakistan
Reply

