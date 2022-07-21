DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 21, 2022

ECP rejects PTI plea to recount votes on PP-7 seat it lost by wafer-thin margin

Fahad Chaudhry Published July 21, 2022 - Updated July 21, 2022 01:56pm
<p>PTI’s candidate from PP-7 Rawalpindi, retired colonel Shabbir Awan. — Photo courtesy Shabbir Awan Facebook</p>

PTI’s candidate from PP-7 Rawalpindi, retired colonel Shabbir Awan. — Photo courtesy Shabbir Awan Facebook

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday rejected PTI's plea seeking a recount of votes in PP-7 Rawalpindi-II — which it lost to the PML-N by a razor-thin 49 vote margin.

The decision was announced by a five-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja.

In the brief ruling, he said that the petitioner, PTI candidate Shabbir Awan, could neither prove any fraud or irregularity during the polls, nor was he able to state the reasons for the recount.

Immediately after it was announced, PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood took to Twitter, calling the verdict "against the law". "Loss of neutrality and integrity by the ECP has far reaching consequences for democracy," he said.

During the Punjab by-elections on Sunday, PML-N’s Raja Sagheer had won the by-poll on the provincial assembly seat with a margin of just 49 votes, defeating Awan. The PTI had also raised questions over the delayed announcement of the result in the constituency.

Subsequently, Awan submitted an application to the returning officer and requested a recount. His plea was, however, rejected drawing criticism from the PTI.

Later, Awan had approached the Lahore High Court's Rawalpindi bench assailing the RO’s "illegal decision" of rejecting plea for recount in PP-7.

But on Wednesday, the court restrained the RO from consolidating the result of PP-7 and converted Awan's petition challenging the RO’s decision to reject plea for recount into an application to be taken up by the ECP.

“In order to streamline the process, the petitioner is directed to appear before the respondent [ECP] on July 21 at 10am when the needful shall be done,” it had said.

'RTS system not used during by-polls'

The PTI's petition claimed the results were uploaded on the RTS system.

During the hearing today, CEC observed that the PTI had not filed any application until 5pm on the day of the election.

"You submitted a request to the R&I department but withdrew it after 10 minutes," he noted, saying that even after that the PTI blamed the ECP.

The CEC then called the officials of the R&I branch and asked them to submit a written account of everything that happened on the day of the polls, adding that all the matters should be clear.

Here, Awan's counsel said that his client was present in court at the orders of the LHC.

Subsequently, reading out PTI's petition which was submitted to the high court, ECP's chief refuted the party's claim that the RTS system was used during the by-polls.

PTI, PML-N's arguments

At the outset of the hearing, Awan's counsel said that they had approached the court as the margin between the votes of the two parties was very thin.

"Our law states that if the margin is less than five per cent, a request for a recount can be filed."

He contended that as soon as the results were announced, his client had immediately approached the RO and later the court for a recount.

For his part, PML-N leader Raja Sagheer's lawyer called PTI's request "baseless". "They failed to prove their point even in front of the RO.

"At first they were talking about the entire constituency. Now they are talking about 21 polling stations," he said, adding that PTI's stance was invalid because it kept changing.

Awan's petition

Awan in his petition filed with the ECP claimed the result of PP-7 had been delayed though all the presiding officers had reached the RO in time. “….the result, despite all presiding officers reaching in time, was announced late at 1:40am on 18-07-2022 whereas the results for other constituencies were announced well before 8:00pm 17-07-2022, [that] also raises questions on the counting of votes [in] the said constituency”, the petition reads.

The petitioner further claimed when the results of 265 out of 266 polling stations was uploaded on the RTS, he was in the lead of 312 votes and at the climax of the results of the PP-7 Rawalpindi-II, RTS system broke down. “After considerable time when the RTS system was restored, polling station number 63, the 266th station, was already uploaded and PML(N) candidate won by a small margin of 49 votes,” he argued.

He also narrated the story of proceedings before the RO who he said instead of issuing notice under Section 95(1) of the Act took up for hearing the plea for recount. He said the contesting candidates were asked to await result to be announced at 6:30pm but then at around 9:30pm, they were told to leave and that they would be informed of the order over the phone. The RO in the late hours then rejected the application and simultaneously issued a notice for the consolidation of result.

Punjab bypolls 2022
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (47)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 21, 2022 01:45pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Naxalite
Jul 21, 2022 01:46pm
CEC has just again proved his biasness, should step down immediately
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Jul 21, 2022 01:46pm
ECP 1 , PTI 0. PDM and ECP same
Reply Recommend 0
ILYAS KHAN
Jul 21, 2022 01:47pm
EC is hiding the proofs.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahud ur Rahman
Jul 21, 2022 01:47pm
EYES WIDE SHUT, ecp biases are so obvious
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Jul 21, 2022 01:47pm
ECP is acting like the arm of PMLN - This is disgusting and I hope the judiciary salvages its own reputation and punishes the ECP this time… I mean heads rolling and people going to jail !!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Nawaz
Jul 21, 2022 01:48pm
With the mass rigging and thapaas, they have only manage to get 4 seats. Shame on these crook, shameless, pathetic, tainted and criminals ppls. This is what happens when you don't punish ppls for thier crimes.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 21, 2022 01:49pm
Picture speaks a thousand words about a person's nature!
Reply Recommend 0
ConcernedCitizen
Jul 21, 2022 01:51pm
They should just rename themselves to ECP-Noon at this point. It is the right of a candidate to request a recount, especially since the RTS going down is reasonable rounds for suspicion. And 49 votes is a rounding error, but its too much to expect for Raja to act fairly.
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon
Jul 21, 2022 01:51pm
WHAT A SHAME ECP being party in rigging election
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Jul 21, 2022 01:52pm
Now cat is out of the bag
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Jul 21, 2022 01:52pm
In any educated straight shooting society you would expect a recount but not here.
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Jul 21, 2022 01:52pm
Clearly biased decision and will raise more questions than answers.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 21, 2022 01:54pm
Then people wonder why IK call this ECP as corrupt and biased. Vote recount is the legal right of all political parties. The margin is 49 votes. Honourable SCP please take notice.
Reply Recommend 0
Tayyab
Jul 21, 2022 01:55pm
This will give credence to PTI 's claim
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Jul 21, 2022 01:57pm
No wonder Imran wants him out.
Reply Recommend 0
Zainab
Jul 21, 2022 01:59pm
Do you have a citizenship of another country?
Reply Recommend 0
SAB
Jul 21, 2022 01:59pm
ECP should be named as the subsidiary of the neutral.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer New York, USA
Jul 21, 2022 02:00pm
When all that you've tried, leaves nothing but holes inside.
Reply Recommend 0
hANSOTI SH
Jul 21, 2022 02:01pm
49 is too close to call, any error changes everything
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khanias
Jul 21, 2022 02:05pm
The CEC is corrupt, he must step down.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hassan
Jul 21, 2022 02:09pm
Unfair decision!
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas
Jul 21, 2022 02:11pm
ECP has become PML-N B team. Open violations of rules go on. PP-7 is a straight forward case for recounting.
Reply Recommend 0
Arif
Jul 21, 2022 02:12pm
So called free & fair elections
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 21, 2022 02:13pm
Why can't the crooked, cunning, cruel, corrupt, crafty and crazy Election Commission of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan know, realize and understand that in all generic, real and viable democracies of the world, re-counting of votes is automatically ordered and effected whenever and wherever the difference of winning votes between two top contesting candidates is less than three to five percent?
Reply Recommend 0
imran
Jul 21, 2022 02:13pm
Did anyone expect anything from the corrupt ECP?
Reply Recommend 0
PAKISTANAIS D’OUTRE-MER
Jul 21, 2022 02:14pm
Still PTI can go to High Court.
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Jul 21, 2022 02:14pm
ECP under Raja Sikandar will never be impartial but the paid media contents are trying their best.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ali
Jul 21, 2022 02:15pm
Ecp is in cahoot with someone.
Reply Recommend 0
Anser
Jul 21, 2022 02:15pm
It’s time to claim back the country and root out these scoundrels for flouting justice! ECP is a joke!
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Jul 21, 2022 02:16pm
We all know there was rigging. Why was the vote result so late?
Reply Recommend 0
Irshad Noor
Jul 21, 2022 02:16pm
What else one can expect from a partisan EC ?
Reply Recommend 0
Digital
Jul 21, 2022 02:17pm
ECP is crook and corrupt. What do you expect.
Reply Recommend 0
Real.Pakistani
Jul 21, 2022 02:18pm
Clearly Election commission of Pakistan isn't fair and siding only one side. This is why nobody trust's the kind of democracy being run in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Jul 21, 2022 02:18pm
PDM and ECP same
Reply Recommend 0
Kaun
Jul 21, 2022 02:19pm
CEC is subservient to the thugs; a part of the mafia.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Ali
Jul 21, 2022 02:19pm
It's going to further damage the PDM gang. Masses are aware and they can clearly see who are culprits This is what they can do, manipulation/corruption. but their days are numbered. A new sun will rise in Pakistan for better tomorrow.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Jul 21, 2022 02:20pm
ECP is an economic burden on this country
Reply Recommend 0
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar
Jul 21, 2022 02:20pm
So Imran Khan's statement about ECP head is true.. This ECP has sympathies with N-League.
Reply Recommend 0
kashif Mahmood
Jul 21, 2022 02:25pm
ecp needs major reform
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jul 21, 2022 02:26pm
Clearly this prove ECP is biased in favor of pmln and ppp.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Jul 21, 2022 02:27pm
Isn't this the seat where Gen Zaheer-ul-islam ex shaikh ul Jasoosi was on ground campaigning for PTI?
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Ansari
Jul 21, 2022 02:28pm
Clear bias by ECP and its crooks
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Jul 21, 2022 02:28pm
......... of the riches. Slaves of the Shareef dynasty.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jul 21, 2022 02:29pm
There should be a re count voters should know what happened
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Jul 21, 2022 02:30pm
ECP and it’s Chief are true enemies of democracy. A difference of 49 votes itself is a reason for recount.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Jul 21, 2022 02:36pm
Go back to LHC and appeal to enforce recount as required per the relevant law governing elections. No wonder there is persistent demand for resignation of CEC.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The decision to stay
Updated 21 Jul, 2022

The decision to stay

The wiser option may be to seek a fresh, clear public mandate, instead of completing the term.
Tehraan summit
21 Jul, 2022

Tehraan summit

THE power of images in international politics can sometimes send much stronger messages than verbose statements ...
Rising HIV/AIDS cases
21 Jul, 2022

Rising HIV/AIDS cases

IT is unfortunate that in our country, the actions and attitudes of healthcare providers, people who are responsible...
Imran vs the CEC
Updated 20 Jul, 2022

Imran vs the CEC

PTI chief's victory speech was perplexing and one which is bound to leave a bad taste.
Economic uncertainty
20 Jul, 2022

Economic uncertainty

THE PTI’s victory in the Punjab by-polls has not only increased political uncertainty by putting a question mark...
Indus tragedy
20 Jul, 2022

Indus tragedy

A CELEBRATION was transformed into a horrific tragedy on the Indus on Monday as an overloaded boat filled with...