Today's Paper | July 20, 2022

Govt notifies ‘executive allowance’ for officers

Khaleeq Kiani Published July 20, 2022 - Updated July 20, 2022 09:26am

ISLAMABAD: Despite challenging fiscal position and poor economic indicators, the federal governm­ent has notified a heavy fin­ancial benefit — up to 150 per cent — through an ‘exe­cutive allowance’ for government officers working in the federal secretariat and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Field Administration.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division on Tuesday night, there will be 150 per cent (1.5 times) raise in the running basic salaries of all the government officers in gra­de 17 to 22 with effect from July 1, 2022. After ap­­proval of this allowance, the top bureaucrats are expected to get a raise between Rs150,000 and Rs200,000.

This increase is in addition to the 15pc pay raise an­­nounced by the government in the federal budget passed by the National Assembly, only three weeks ago.

According to the notification, the allowance will be admissible to all the officers posted by the Establishment Division against sanctioned posts of section officers, de­­puty secretaries, joint secretaries, senior joint secretaries, additional secretaries, additional secretaries (in-charge), special secretaries and secretaries in the federal secretariat (ministries/divisions), PM Office and President’s Secretariat.

This allowance will also be admissible to officers po­­sted as ACs, additional DCs, DC and chief commissioner in ICT field administration.

“Those officers posted on deputation against posts identified in above shall not be entitled to draw deputation allowance as well as any other allowance or emoluments, by whatever name called, specific to their cadre or organisation,” said the notification, adding that those drawing “executive allowance” shall not be entitled to draw any of the existing Disparity Reduction Allowance.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2022

Comments (7)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fazal Karim
Jul 20, 2022 09:34am
Oil discovered in Islamabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistaniyat
Jul 20, 2022 09:35am
Was permission taken from abbu jaan IMF?
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Jul 20, 2022 09:39am
Crooks at it again to stay in power.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif m
Jul 20, 2022 09:40am
Wow. This is called special treatment, specified perks.
Reply Recommend 0
CitizenKeen
Jul 20, 2022 09:42am
Wow!! Is that what the IMF dole will be used for? Amazing.
Reply Recommend 0
Zelfour ali
Jul 20, 2022 09:44am
More corruption
Reply Recommend 0
Asad
Jul 20, 2022 09:45am
Wow, with current fiscal situation, this is the focus of the prime minister of Islamabad territory!!
Reply Recommend 0

Opinion

Editorial

Imran vs the CEC
Updated 20 Jul, 2022

Imran vs the CEC

PTI chief's victory speech was perplexing and one which is bound to leave a bad taste.
Economic uncertainty
20 Jul, 2022

Economic uncertainty

THE PTI’s victory in the Punjab by-polls has not only increased political uncertainty by putting a question mark...
Indus tragedy
20 Jul, 2022

Indus tragedy

A CELEBRATION was transformed into a horrific tragedy on the Indus on Monday as an overloaded boat filled with...
PTI’s triumph
Updated 19 Jul, 2022

PTI’s triumph

The PML-N may need Nawaz Sharif to return home to heal the divisions within the party.
Biden’s Mideast tour
19 Jul, 2022

Biden’s Mideast tour

VERY little of substance has emerged from US President Joe Biden’s recently concluded tour of Israel and Saudi...
Covid surge
19 Jul, 2022

Covid surge

RECENT Covid-19 fatality numbers should be a cause of great alarm for health authorities in the country. In spite of...