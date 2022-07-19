DAWN.COM Logo

Indian nonagenarian filled with emotion as she returns to ancestral home after 75 years

Reuters Published July 19, 2022 - Updated July 19, 2022 10:33am
Reena Varma
Reena Varma

When Indian citizen Reena Varma visits her childhood home in Pakistan this week for the first time in 75 years, she will be the only one from her family to make it back home since they left shortly before partition divided the two nations.

“My dream came true,” she said, adding her sister had died without ever being able to fulfil her wish to return to the home in the city of Rawalpindi they left when Varma was 15 years old.

The family of five siblings fled to the western Indian state of Pune shortly before partition in August 1947.

Although Varma was able to travel once to Lahore as a young woman, she has never been back to Rawalpindi. Her parents and siblings have since died. Crossing into Pakistan by road last week after decades of attempts to get a visa, she felt a wave of emotion.

“When I crossed the Pakistan-India border and saw the signs for Pakistan and India, I got sentimental,” she said, speaking during a stop in Lahore.

“Now, I cannot predict how I will react when I reach Rawalpindi and see my ancestral home in the street.”

Varma’s family was among the millions of people whose lives were disrupted after the partition of the subcontinent in 1947.

A mass migration followed, marred by violence and bloodshed, as about 15 million Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs, fearing discrimination, swapped countries in a political upheaval that cost more than a million lives.

India and Pakistan have fought three wars since 1947, and relations remain tense, particularly over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, which both claim in full.

August 14 will mark 75 years since partition split the two countries, dividing the province of Punjab roughly down the middle.

Varma remembers those tumultuous days clearly. The family worried as reports of violent incidents reached them and decided to leave, her father quitting his public servant job and Varma leaving her school.

“Initially we could not understand what happened,” she said, adding her mother never wanted to believe that the two countries had been divided.

“She kept saying we will go back to Rawalpindi soon, but ultimately she had to accept the reality that India and Pakistan are two separate countries,” she said.

Varma has been trying since 1965 to get a visa for Pakistan, finally succeeding this year when the Pakistan-India Heritage Club and Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar helped with the process.

Varma is being hosted by Imran William, the director of the India-Pakistan Heritage Club, which works to highlight the shared heritage of citizens on both sides of the border and reunite family members separated by partition.

“India and Pakistan are two separate countries but we can bring peace between them through love and people-to-people contact,” William said.

When Varma, who is Hindu, was leaving India for her trip she said many warned her not to travel to the Muslim-majority country, but she was not deterred. “Here I feel I am in my own town with my own people,” she said.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2022

F Khan
Jul 19, 2022 10:40am
Welcome Ma’am. Happy memories.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Jul 19, 2022 10:53am
We are stll welcoming, make sure you tell that back home, may be they will learn hospitality from Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Jul 19, 2022 10:54am
Welcome to Pakistan auntie ji. My mom is from 'Pindi too.
Reply Recommend 0
Salvi
Jul 19, 2022 11:03am
Welcome to Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 19, 2022 11:15am
She will probably remember nothing of that Rawalpindi. I lived in Pindi in 80s and even I can’t believe how much it’s changed now.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Jul 19, 2022 11:26am
A very warm welcome.
Reply Recommend 0
Bunny
Jul 19, 2022 11:26am
hoping to hear more such stories.
Reply Recommend 0
Zohaib
Jul 19, 2022 11:37am
Jee aye nu
Reply Recommend 0
M R Wajid
Jul 19, 2022 11:44am
Warm welcome Madam for visiting Pak to see your ancestral home in R'pindi. Wishing you happy stay and safe return. Kudos to Pak-India Heritage Club, Keep the up good work and keep uniting dividing families.
Reply Recommend 0
arslan_munir
Jul 19, 2022 11:47am
really musical to ears.
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Jul 19, 2022 11:47am
Welcome to Pakistan aunty. I was born in Pindi too, and wish your family had chosen to stay back.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal
Jul 19, 2022 11:52am
Both countries should be open for visitors... good for both in many ways.
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Jul 19, 2022 12:03pm
Politicians - Indian and Pakistani - thriving on spreading hate need to be punished by people in the polls.
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Jul 19, 2022 12:06pm
Islam means peace and protection of human life. Rawalpindi ought to give Ms Verma a memorable welcome and send off she will talk about for the rest of her life in India.
Reply Recommend 0
Naved
Jul 19, 2022 12:47pm
Welcome. Let us be friendly on government level as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Talal Khan
Jul 19, 2022 01:01pm
what a sweet lady with lovely ideas..
Reply Recommend 0

