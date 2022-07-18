DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 18, 2022

Putin health rumours are ‘wishful thinking’, says UK military chief

AFP Published July 18, 2022 - Updated July 18, 2022 11:13am
Britain’s Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Tony Radakin appears on BBC’s Sunday Morning presented by Sophie Raworth.—Reuters
Britain’s Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Tony Radakin appears on BBC’s Sunday Morning presented by Sophie Raworth.—Reuters

LONDON: The head of Britain’s armed forces has dismissed as “wishful thinking” speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from ill-health or could be assassinated.

As the Conservative party chooses a successor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Admiral Tony Radakin also said Britain’s next leader should be aware that Russia poses “the biggest threat” to the UK and that its challenge would endure for decades.

“I think some of the comments that he’s not well or that actually surely somebody’s going to assassinate him or take him out, I think they’re wishful thinking,” the chief of the defence staff said of Putin, in a BBC television interview broadcast on Sunday.

“As military professionals we see a relatively stable regime in Russia.

President Putin has been able to quash any opposition, we see a hierarchy that is invested in President Putin and so nobody at the top has got the motivation to challenge President Putin,” Radakin added.

“And that is bleak.” Russia’s land forces may pose less of a threat now, after suffering setbacks in the war in Ukraine, the military chief said.

The invasion has killed or wounded 50,000 Russian soldiers and destroyed nearly 1,700 Russian tanks, as well as some 4,000 armoured fighting vehicles, he estimated.

“But Russia continues to be a nuclear power. It’s got cyber capabilities, it’s got space capabilities and it’s got particular programmes under water so it can threaten the underwater cables that allow the world’s information to transit around the whole globe.” Ukraine will dominate military briefings for Johnson’s successor when he or she takes office on Sept 6, Radakin said.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Treason season
Updated 18 Jul, 2022

Treason season

It's exasperating to see govt pursue Article 6 when law in question is meant to be applied in very different circumstances.
The curtain falls
18 Jul, 2022

The curtain falls

IT is suddenly all over for Airlift Technologies, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated start-ups and a giant in the...
Crucial by-elections
Updated 17 Jul, 2022

Crucial by-elections

That much is at stake for the PML-N and PTI in today’s by-polls on 20 provincial seats in Punjab is an understatement.
Ethnic tensions
17 Jul, 2022

Ethnic tensions

ONCE more, the spectre of ethnic violence has returned to haunt Sindh. The disturbances were sparked by the recent...
SAS killings
17 Jul, 2022

SAS killings

WESTERN states have often justified their invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq as necessary operations to fight...
Polio cluster
16 Jul, 2022

Polio cluster

THE continued emergence of polio cases from North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa indicates that the...