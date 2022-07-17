DAWN.COM Logo

One dies as parts of Karachi experience moderate to heavy showers

Imtiaz Ali Published July 17, 2022 - Updated July 17, 2022 10:05pm
<p>Rain in a neighbourhood of Karachi on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Moderate to heavy rains were reported from different parts of Karachi on Sunday evening, which led to the death of one person.

The man died in Buffer Zone of electrocution, Taimuria police SHO, Abdul Rasheed told Dawn.com.

The victim was identified as Akbar Khan, 50, who suffered a fatal electric shock inside his home near Ali Building, sector-16. His body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital to fulfill legal formalities.

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the accumulation of rainwater was not reported from any area of the city.

He said heavy machinery and personnel were deployed to ensure water was drained out from low-lying areas while nullahs were also well functioning.

A spokesperson for the traffic police said that the road from Boat Basin to Punjab Chowrangi was closed for traffic because of some accumulated water.

A small quantity of rainwater entered the underpass at Submarine Chowrangi and as a precautionary measure, the road was closed to avoid any problem, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, chief meteorologist at the Met department, told Dawn.com that intermittent heavy showers continue in the city for some time today.

A day ago, the Met department released an alert warning of widespread rain that may cause urban flooding in several districts of Sindh and Balochistan, including Karachi, in the next two days.

According to the Met Office, the low-pressure area persisting over the northeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Gulf of Kutch intensified into a depression (intense low-pressure area) with a maximum wind speed of 50-55 kilometres per hour.

Located about 400km southeast of Karachi and 340km from Thatta, the system was likely to move towards the Oman coast in the next two days.

Meanwhile, the sky remained overcast the whole day on Saturday, but only some areas of the city saw drizzle. The maximum rainfall was recorded in Gulshan-i-Hadeed (nine millimetres) followed by Nazimabad (0.8mm) and Orangi town (3mm).

Additional reporting by Qazi Hassan.

