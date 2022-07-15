'Widespread rains, thunderstorms' expected in Karachi, other parts of Sindh till July 18: Met Office

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday predicted “widespread rain and thunderstorms” in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from today till July 18 (Monday).

In a notification issued today, the Met Office said that a low-pressure area had been persisting over the Northeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Rann of Kutch, extending up to Southeast Sindh.

“Under its influence, widespread rain-thunderstorms with few heavy falls (very heavy at times) are likely to occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Naushero Feroze, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Ghotki, and Kashmore districts till 18th July,” it stated.

Isolated heavy and intermittent rains with thunderstorms were also predicted over the weekend in Karachi Division. In addition, humidity would be between 50 per cent and 60pc, while northeasterly and easterly winds were expected to blow.

The department also warned that heavy falls could generate urban flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Larkana, and Sukkur districts.

Persistent heavy spells, it continued, may trigger hill torrents and flash floods along and downstream Kirthar Range.

Furthermore, sea conditions were expected to turn rough and fishermen had been advised to remain careful. “All concerned authorities are requested to remain alert/vigilant and take necessary measures,” PMD added.

The Sindh government has already imposed a health emergency across the province and has directed the authorities to establish control rooms at all the district health offices and hospitals.

NDMA urges caution

The current spell of monsoon rains, which has claimed over 160 lives since it started earlier this month, also resulted in four more deaths on Thursday — three in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Further, the northern and central parts of Balochistan suffered infrastructural damages due to heavy downpour.

Many towns and cities of the province remained cut off from Quetta and other district headquarters due to flooding. The rain also disconnected Balochistan from Punjab and Sindh as the highway linking Sukkur with Quetta and Dera Ghazi Khan (Punjab) with Loralai remained closed due to the rain.

In anticipation of more rainfall, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued instructions to the relevant ministries, departments, and provincial governments to remain watchful and take all necessary precautionary measures to deal with any untoward situation.

The departments were also directed to ensure pre-placement of emergency equipment, including de-watering pumps, and availability of emergency personnel to respond to any emergency, especially in case of blockage, road closure, and damage, it said.

It also directed to ensure timely evacuation of the population from low-lying and flood-prone areas as per evacuation plans and make certain the availability of shelter, food, and medicines in relief camps.

The NDMA further urged the relevant authorities and departments to conduct mass public awareness campaign and alert the population about possible risks associated with monsoon rains and avoid unnecessary travelling during the said period.

The provincial authorities were also directed to instruct law enforcement agencies, along with traffic police, to guide travellers and tourists regarding likely situations and dangers of waterlogged areas and underpasses, and advise them to avoid unnecessary travel and movement.