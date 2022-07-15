DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 16, 2022

Maria Sharapova announces birth of first child Theodore

Reuters Published July 15, 2022 - Updated July 15, 2022 11:32pm
<p>Tennis player Maria Sharapova poses at the premiere for “Battle of the Sexes” in Los Angeles, California, US on September 16, 2017. — Reuters/File</p>

Tennis player Maria Sharapova poses at the premiere for “Battle of the Sexes” in Los Angeles, California, US on September 16, 2017. — Reuters/File

Former world number one Maria Sharapova announced the birth of her first child Theodore on Friday, sharing a picture of the newborn along with her fiance.

“The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for,” Sharapova, who is engaged to British businessman Alexander Gilkes, said in a post on Instagram.

The Russian five-time Grand Slam champion retired from tennis in 2020.

Although she competed under the Russian flag during her career — and is the only Russian woman to have won a career Grand Slam — Sharapova has lived in the United States since she came to the country as a young tennis prodigy.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bolton’s disclosure
15 Jul, 2022

Bolton’s disclosure

THE fact that the US has been involved in regime change for decades is perhaps the worst kept secret in the realm of...
Setting boundaries
Updated 15 Jul, 2022

Setting boundaries

Armed forces should never have gotten involved in activities that are a distraction from their core responsibility.
Antimicrobial resistance
15 Jul, 2022

Antimicrobial resistance

THE World Health Organisation’s call for accelerating the development of vaccines to prevent infections caused by...
The people bomb
14 Jul, 2022

The people bomb

WE are fighting a losing battle, slipping inexorably towards a dystopian future where want and deprivation will be...
Election discontent
14 Jul, 2022

Election discontent

IT is getting difficult to keep track of what the PTI wants us to believe about the July 17 by-elections in Punjab....
Modern-day slavery
Updated 14 Jul, 2022

Modern-day slavery

The fact is that those who murder and torture children must be punished under the fullest extent of the law.