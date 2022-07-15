DAWN.COM Logo

Karachi's DC South, revenue officer hospitalised with severe burns: police

Imtiaz Ali Published July 15, 2022 - Updated July 15, 2022 06:52pm

Karachi's deputy commissioner south and an official of the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) suffered severe burn injuries under mysterious circumstances at a residence in Clifton on Friday morning, police said.

It was not immediately clear how the incident occurred.

Police said the incident occurred at the residence of a mutual friend of DC South Abdul Sattar Isani and SRB official Masood Jehangir in Block-1 of Clifton, an upscale area of the city.

It was around between 2am and 3am today when the officials met the unfortunate incident, the officer added.

They were rushed to Ziauddin Hospital in Clifton after the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Asad Raza told Dawn.com that Jehangir received injuries to 65 per of his body while Isani was said to have 45pc burns.

The SSP said the two officials were being shifted to a private hospital in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area for further treatment.

He said the police were probing the incident.

