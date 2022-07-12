DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 12, 2022

UK’s Rishi Sunak endorsed by deputy PM Raab and rival Shapps

Reuters Published July 12, 2022 - Updated July 12, 2022 06:56pm
<p>Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak attends a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London on May 24, 2022. — Reuters</p>

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak attends a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London on May 24, 2022. — Reuters

Listen to article

Rishi Sunak’s campaign to be Britain’s next prime minister was endorsed on Tuesday by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and transport minister Grant Shapps, who ditched his own leadership bid to back him.

“I know that Rishi has got what it takes. He’s got what it takes to provide the leadership that we need to steer the country through tough economic times,” Raab said, introducing Sunak at his campaign launch event.

Shapps announced on Twitter he was abandoning his bid, saying Sunak had the “competence and experience” to lead the country.

Meanwhile, Sunak has kicked off his campaign today promising “honesty”, in a increasingly testy and divisive battle to succeed Boris Johnson.

An initial 11 candidates put their names forward to become leader of the governing Conservative Party and Britain’s next premier after Johnson was forced to say he would step down when support drained from him over a series of scandals.

Only those who get nominations from 20 of their 358 Conservative colleagues in parliament on Tuesday will go forward to the first vote on Wednesday. The field will be then be quickly whittled down a final two, with Conservative Party members making the final decision.

Britain’s economy is facing rocketing inflation, high debt, and low growth, with people coping with the tightest squeeze on their finances in decades, all set against a backdrop of an energy crunch exacerbated by the war in Ukraine which has sent fuel prices soaring.

As the contest heated up, rival campaigns stepped up private criticism of each other and pointed to either financial or other questions hanging over their opponents.

With most candidates saying they would cut taxes if they win, Sunak, the current bookmakers’ favourite, has sought to portray himself as the serious candidate, promising “grown up” honesty “not fairy tales”.

“It is not credible to promise lots more spending and lower taxes,” said Sunak,

As finance minister, Sunak set Britain on course to have its biggest tax burden since the 1950s, and the other prime ministerial hopefuls have turned their fire on him on tax, with most saying they would oversee cuts immediately.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

CPEC resumption
Updated 10 Jul, 2022

CPEC resumption

It is irregular for so much to be negotiated behind closed doors while such a major project is being executed on our soil.
Haj message
10 Jul, 2022

Haj message

AFTER two years of limited numbers of pilgrims able to attend due to the Covid-19 pandemic, around a million people...
Boris Johnson’s exit
Updated 11 Jul, 2022

Boris Johnson’s exit

Several ethics-related controversies severely dented the maverick politician’s reputation.
A safe Eid
Updated 09 Jul, 2022

A safe Eid

Robust plans need to be in place to properly dispose of all animal remains to prevent any other health risks from arising.
Indian ‘dossier’
09 Jul, 2022

Indian ‘dossier’

WHILE the Indian establishment may wish to portray the Kashmir issue as a domestic problem exploited by Pakistan, ...
Rage of the mob
09 Jul, 2022

Rage of the mob

FOR some time now, the depths of our rage, intolerance and ignorance have translated into mob violence, which has...