Senator Sarfraz Bugti remains unhurt after roadside blast in Balochistan's Rojhanpur

QUETTA: Senator Mir Sarfraz Bugti, on Saturday, escaped unhurt after a roadside bomb was detonated close to his convoy in Balochistan’s Rojhanpur area.

The senator was on his way to Dera Bugti to celebrate Eid when the blast occurred at Kashmir-Dera Bugti Road.

Dera Bugti Deputy Commissioner Mumtaz Khetran, while confirming the attack, said the bomb was planted at the roadside. He added that Mr Bugti’s guards have received injuries who have been moved to the district hospital. No organisation has yet claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Mr Bugti, a member of the Balochistan Awami Party, was elected to the Senate in 2021.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2022