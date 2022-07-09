DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 09, 2022

US rescinds Afghanistan’s ally status

Anwar Iqbal Published July 9, 2022 - Updated July 9, 2022 08:34am
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden has rescinded Afghanistan’s designation as a major non-Nato ally, formally ending almost 20 years of military and security engagement with the country. 

“In accordance with section 517 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, as amended (22 U.S.C. 2321k), I am providing notice of my intent to rescind the designation of Afghanistan as a Major NonNATO Ally,” President Biden wrote in a letter he sent to Congress earlier this week.

As a major non-Nato ally, Afghanistan too was eligible to receive military training and assistance, including expediting the sale and leasing of military equipment even after Nato troops left the country. 

The United States still has 18 such allies around the globe, including Pakistan. US relations with Pakistan soured in 2011 when Al Qaida chief Osama bin Laden was discovered, and subsequently eliminated in Abbottabad. 

Despite the tensions, the United States and Pakistan often cooperate on major international issues. Pakistan also played a key role in negotiating the deal with the Taliban that ended the Afghan war.

America’s other major non-Nato allies include Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, New Zealand, the Philippines, Qatar, South Korea, Thailand and Tunisia. 

In August 2021, the Biden administration withdrew all US troops from Afghanistan, suddenly ending nearly 20 years of war. Since then, the United States has gradually reduced its engagement with Afghanistan, although it still provides humanitarian assistance when needed. The only unresolved issue between the US and Afghanistan is that of the $7bn of Afghan assets withheld by the US Central Bank.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2022

