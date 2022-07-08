DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 08, 2022

‘Worth 100 men’: Women don colourful robes at guardian-free Haj

AFP Published July 8, 2022 - Updated July 8, 2022 08:07am
Listen to article
A MUSLIM pilgrim prays near the Holy Kaaba.—AFP
A MUSLIM pilgrim prays near the Holy Kaaba.—AFP

MAKKAH: With her husband back at home in Tunisia and draped in a national flag, Laila al-Qarni urges all Muslim women to perform Haj without a male guardian, after the requirement was shelved last year.

The Saudi authorities’ move has brought a whole new dimension to the annual pilgrimage.

“Why do women have to be accompanied by a male anyway? Why?” she said, speaking near the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Islam’s holiest city, in western Saudi Arabia.

“Women are capable of handling themselves. I encourage every woman to come here without a male guardian,” the 60-year-old added.

This year’s Haj, the first large-scale edition since the guardian requirement was dropped in 2021 amid Covid, has taken on a different hue with thousands of unaccompanied women joining the rituals.

Many of them have abandoned the black robes traditionally preferred by Haj organisers, adding a dash of colour with reds, greens, oranges and blues dotted around the crowds. Arab women should be “courageous and able to adapt” to different circumstances, said Al-Qarni’s sister, Hayat Abdul Malek.

“A woman is worth 100 men,” said the mother of three, who managed 1,400 employees at the company where she worked before retiring.

Last year, the Saudi Haj ministry allowed women of all ages to make the pilgrimage without a male relative, known as a “mehrem”, on the condition that they go in a group.

The authorities previously stipulated a male guardian for any female pilgrim under the age of 45, preventing many women around the world from performing one of the five pillars of Islam.

Al-Qarni’s husband could not attend because he is over the maximum age of 65.

The new ruling has also encouraged women over 45 who had been hesitant to attend without their brothers, sons, fathers or husbands.

‘Don’t be scared’

One million people, including 850,000 from abroad, are allowed at this year’s Haj after just tens of thousands could attend over the last two years, due to pandemic restrictions.

On Saturday, the local women of Makkah are expected to celebrate the first day of Eidul Azha, which marks the end of Haj, in traditional, colourful Saudi dresses that were abandoned for decades before recent moves to modernise the conservative country.

The decision to drop the mehrem is part of the social reforms rolled out by de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is trying to shake off the kingdom’s austere image and open up its oil-reliant economy.

Since his rise to power in 2017, women have been allowed to drive and to travel abroad without a male guardian. Counter-balancing the new freedoms, critics of Prince Mohammed’s rule have also suffered a harsh crackdown.

Suhail Mohammed, an Egyptian pilgrim and mother of three, has worked as a manager in a department of the ministry of defence for more than three decades.

“Come and don’t be scared,” she said, encouraging other women to make the trip without male relatives.

“It gave me confidence... It empowered me and made me stronger,” she said of tackling the five-day pilgrimage.

“Women who stay at home are the ones who can feel afraid” of performing rituals such as Haj, which requires mental and physical resilience, she added.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A matter of months?

A matter of months?

Faisal Bari
Trade and budget deficits, symptoms of a deeper malaise at the structural level, cannot be wished away with changes in oil prices.

Editorial

Battlefield Punjab
Updated 08 Jul, 2022

Battlefield Punjab

Whether voters will choose to buy Imran Khan’s rhetoric, or opt to believe the PML-N’s promises will become clear on July 17.
Interest rate hike
08 Jul, 2022

Interest rate hike

THE State Bank does not seem willing to leave anything to chance. On Thursday, it jacked up the policy rate by an...
Offal disposal
08 Jul, 2022

Offal disposal

FOR Muslims, Eidul Azha is an occasion for sombre reflection on one’s many privileges, marked by a ritual ...
TTP talks’ oversight
Updated 07 Jul, 2022

TTP talks’ oversight

The bottom line is that the state should not negotiate with terrorists from a position of weakness.
Rain disaster
07 Jul, 2022

Rain disaster

IT is the same story year in and year out. Despite many lives lost, billions of rupees in accumulated damages and ...
Sri Lanka bankruptcy
07 Jul, 2022

Sri Lanka bankruptcy

CRITICALLY low foreign exchange reserves; a plummeting currency and a tanking economy; lengthy power cuts and long,...