DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 14, 2022

Saudi Arabia adopts online registration for Haj to combat scams

AFP Published June 14, 2022 - Updated June 14, 2022 09:37am
People gather to see off their relatives en-route to Mecca in Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, from the Narathiwat provincial airport in southern Thailand on June 10, 2022. — AFP
People gather to see off their relatives en-route to Mecca in Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, from the Narathiwat provincial airport in southern Thailand on June 10, 2022. — AFP

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has required would-be Haj pilgrims from many Western countries to apply for visas via a government portal online, a move intended to crack down on “fake” travel agencies, officials said on Monday.

The new system was put in place as the kingdom prepares to welcome 850,000 Muslims from abroad for the annual Haj after two years during which pilgrims not already in Saudi Arabia were barred because of Covid pandemic restrictions.

It applies to the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia, said one of the officials.

Previously, pilgrims could register via travel agencies that organised Haj trips, a system that sometimes led to scams, with “fake agencies” making off with victims’ money, a second official said.

Saudi Arabia announced in April it would permit one million Muslims from inside and outside the country to participate in this year’s Haj.

State media announced the online portal a week ago, and the registration period ended Monday, the Haj ministry said on Twitter. Those who registered will be included in a lottery for Haj visas.

One official acknowledged that some Muslims in the affected countries may have already tried to register via travel agencies, before the online portal was announced.

He said they would also be included in the lottery — which has not been scheduled — provided they had booked via an agency accredited by the hajj ministry.

Mask rules

This year’s pilgrimage will be limited to vaccinated Muslims under the age of 65, the Haj ministry has said.

Those coming from outside Saudi Arabia are required to submit a negative Covid-19 PCR result from a test taken within 72 hours of travel.

Saudi Arabia said it would no longer require masks in most enclosed spaces, citing progress in fighting the pandemic.

However, masks will still be required in Grand Mosque, which surrounds the Kaaba, and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina, according to a report published by the official Saudi Press Agency, citing an interior ministry source.

Owners of establishments can also insist masks be worn if they wish, the report said, though mask-wearing has been sparsely enforced in recent months.

Published in Dawn,June 14th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Up the IMF creek

Up the IMF creek

Arifa Noor
It's easier to blame technocrats than accept that we have been travelling up the creek after having dropped the paddle way back.

Editorial

Budget blame
Updated 14 Jun, 2022

Budget blame

Instead of holding serious discussions on how to make the best of the economic situation, politicians are playing the blame game.
Taiwan tensions
14 Jun, 2022

Taiwan tensions

A TENSE exchange of rhetoric between the Chinese defence minister and the US defence secretary over Taiwan at a...
Children in chains
14 Jun, 2022

Children in chains

IT is deeply unfortunate that the state continues to not just ignore but further jeopardise the future of its youth,...
Wages of hate
Updated 13 Jun, 2022

Wages of hate

The monster of Hindutva has been eating away at the innards of Indian secularism for decades.
Right to know
13 Jun, 2022

Right to know

IT is encouraging to note that the PPP is now pushing for greater engagement of public representatives in ongoing...
Refusing post-mortems
13 Jun, 2022

Refusing post-mortems

WHEN a suspicious death occurs, acceding to the wishes of grieving family members in disallowing the post-mortem of...