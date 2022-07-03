DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 03, 2022

Taliban still illegitimate rulers, say Afghan women activists

AFP Published July 3, 2022 - Updated July 3, 2022 08:32pm
In this file photo, Taliban forces patrol a street in Herat, Afghanistan on August 14, 2021. — Reuters/File
In this file photo, Taliban forces patrol a street in Herat, Afghanistan on August 14, 2021. — Reuters/File

The Taliban remain illegitimate rulers despite a declaration by thousands of male clerics endorsing their hardline government, Afghan women activists said on Sunday.

The clerics pledged allegiance to the Taliban and its reclusive leader Saturday following a three-day meeting that failed to address thorny issues such as the right of teenage girls to go to school.

The Taliban — who seized power last August — have since tried to present the meeting as a vote of confidence in their vision of a pure Islamic state totally subservient to sharia law.

They insisted last week that women would be represented at the meeting — attended by over 3,500 men — but only by their sons and husbands.

“Statements released or pledging allegiance to the Taliban in any gathering or event without the presence of half of the nation's population, the women, are not acceptable,” Hoda Khamosh, a rights activist currently in exile in Norway, told AFP.

“This summit... does not have legitimacy, validity, or the approval of the people.”

Since returning to power in August, the Taliban's harsh interpretation of Sharia law has imposed severe restrictions on Afghans — particularly women.

Secondary school girls have been barred from education and women prevented from working in government jobs, forbidden from travelling alone, and ordered to dress in clothing that covers everything but their faces.

The Taliban have also outlawed playing non-religious music, ordered TV channels to stop showing movies and soaps featuring uncovered women, and told men they should dress in traditional garb and grow their beards.

In Kabul, a collective of women's groups also slammed the clerics' meeting as not representative.

“The ulema (clerics) are just one part of society, they are not the whole,” organiser Ainoor Uzbik told AFP after a press conference.

“The decisions they made serve only their own interests and are not in the interest of the country and its people. There was nothing for women on the agenda, nor in the communique.”

In a statement, the collective said men like the Taliban held absolute power before in history — but usually only for a short time before being dumped.

“The only thing Afghans can do is to raise their voice and demand the international community puts pressure on the Taliban,” Uzbik said.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Skyrocketing prices
Updated 03 Jul, 2022

Skyrocketing prices

Some sellers are seeking to take advantage of the prevailing disorder by creating artificial shortages or jacking up prices.
Flooding alert
03 Jul, 2022

Flooding alert

THE Gilgit-Baltistan government has issued an alert about the possible flooding of areas along river banks and...
Assaulting journalists
03 Jul, 2022

Assaulting journalists

ANOTHER day, another citizen roughed up for speaking his mind. The assault on veteran journalist Ayaz Amir by...
Uncertainty remains in Punjab
Updated 02 Jul, 2022

Uncertainty remains in Punjab

With the latest verdict, the judiciary seems to have unintentionally entered the political arena, which is not desirable.
Turbulence in tech
02 Jul, 2022

Turbulence in tech

THE party seems to have cooled considerably for the Pakistani start-up scene. With some of the world’s biggest...
Environmental cost
02 Jul, 2022

Environmental cost

THE collective impact of climate-disaster-health hazards are already taking a huge toll on Pakistan’s fragile...