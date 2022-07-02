DAWN.COM Logo

Imran to address PTI gathering at Islamabad's Parade Ground tonight

Dawn.com Published July 2, 2022 - Updated July 2, 2022 08:18pm
PTI Chairman Imran Khan leads a rally to Islamabad's Parade Ground. — PTI Twitter
PTI supporters gather for a protest rally at Parade Ground, Islamabad, Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
PTI Chairman Imran Khan is set to address a public gathering of his party at Islamabad's Parade Ground tonight (Saturday) against inflation, political destabilisation, excessive load-shedding and continued hikes in fuel prices.

He had announced the protest rally last Saturday, saying that the demonstration would be held for Islamabad locals and those from Rawalpindi, while people from other major cities would have their own local protests.

Earlier today, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar today posted a photo of himself with fellow party leader Amir Mehmood Kiyani and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid, saying that he was waiting for Imran to arrive and lead the rally from Rawalpindi.

The PTI posted on its official Twitter account that Imran would address the crowd at 7pm. The party also posted a list of screening sites in various cities for his speech. However, Imran arrived at the protest venue a little under an hour after the originally scheduled time.

Imran's protest is actually against himself: Ahsan Iqbal

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said Imran's protest rally was actually against himself, as he blamed the PTI government for being responsible for inflation, power sector issues and other economic woes.

"Don't do a protest, [instead] apologise to the nation!"

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah promised to use "fresh" and "updated" tear gas against PTI supporters today "if the need arises", advising the participants not to give cause to such a situation.

In response to a question, he said that Imran should "correct" his matters and refrain from "creating rebellion and instability" in the country. "He should indulge in peaceful and national politics."

"All the political parties in the country at the moment are on one side, trying to solve the ongoing crises, while Imran Khan is busy abusing everyone and playing the politics of hatred," the minister said, underscoring the need for political consensus.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 02, 2022 07:28pm
Bring it on.
Faisal
Jul 02, 2022 07:36pm
And our dear IK planning for jalsa. Fool at core
Soothsayer
Jul 02, 2022 07:53pm
Too little too late. Let the ruling government “do more”.
Salman
Jul 02, 2022 08:03pm
Last hope for Pakistan IK people should protest this imported government.
