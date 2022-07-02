DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 02, 2022

Imran to lead rally from Pindi to Islamabad's Parade Ground today

Kashif Abbasi Published July 2, 2022 - Updated July 2, 2022 08:05am
PTI chairperson Imran Khan visits Parade Ground on Friday night. — Photo courtesy PTI Twitter
PTI chairperson Imran Khan visits Parade Ground on Friday night. — Photo courtesy PTI Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will lead a rally from Rawalpindi to the Parade Ground in the federal capital, the venue of his slated protest against the coalition government and record inflation, on Saturday (today).

Addressing a seminar titled ‘Regime change: Impact on Politics, Security and Economy’ and organised by Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI) on Friday, Mr Khan blamed the “imported government” for crushing the masses under the burden of “unbridled fuel price hikes and power outages”.

The former premier who was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion in April this year said that the incumbent government, in a short span of time, increased the price of petrol by Rs99 and diesel by Rs133 per litre instead of buying “cheaper oil from Russia”.

Repeating his allegations that he was removed from power through a US-backed conspiracy, the PTI chief alleged that Pakistan “suffered the most” because of the regime change and cited the current economic condition as proof.

Mr Khan claimed that the Pakistan Economic Survey, unveiled a day ahead of the federal budget, testified that the economy was flourishing during the PTI era with the agriculture and other sectors recording improvements.

He raised a question as to why his government was removed from power in spite of positive economic indicators. “We are told that our [PTI] government was not capable of reining in the price hike,” he said, adding that the incumbents unleashed a storm of inflation within three months. He further questioned, “Who should be blamed for this unprecedented price hike faced by the masses?”

According to the PTI chief, the current state of the national economy could lead Pakistan towards a national security crisis just like Sri Lanka. He added that economic security was also just as important as “military security”, insisting that the ‘neutrals’ – a euphemism he uses for the establishment – would also suffer if the economy collapsed.

Earlier, the former premier issued a statement asking his supporters to join PTI’s protest against inflation today. He expressed optimism that it would be a historic gathering at the Parade Ground.

Imran Khan said that people should come out in huge numbers against the “imported government” over political destabilisation, excessive load-shedding, and a massive hike in fuel prices.

Published in Dawn, July 2nd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ijaz Durrani
Jul 02, 2022 09:00am
Rana Sanaullah is NOT a NEUTRAL!!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Uncertainty remains in Punjab
Updated 02 Jul, 2022

Uncertainty remains in Punjab

With the latest verdict, the judiciary seems to have unintentionally entered the political arena, which is not desirable.
Turbulence in tech
02 Jul, 2022

Turbulence in tech

THE party seems to have cooled considerably for the Pakistani start-up scene. With some of the world’s biggest...
Environmental cost
02 Jul, 2022

Environmental cost

THE collective impact of climate-disaster-health hazards are already taking a huge toll on Pakistan’s fragile...
Udaipur killing
Updated 01 Jul, 2022

Udaipur killing

The crime committed in Udaipur did not happen in a vacuum.
Unacceptable demand
Updated 01 Jul, 2022

Unacceptable demand

Negotiating with extremists is tricky; no peace treaty with them has lasted beyond a few months.
Tough times ahead
01 Jul, 2022

Tough times ahead

THE finance ministry’s projection of 15pc inflation, much higher than the targeted rate of 11.5pc, during the new...