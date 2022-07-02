DAWN.COM Logo

Gujranwala-born Khizr Moazzam Khan to get top US civil award

Anwar Iqbal Published July 2, 2022 - Updated July 2, 2022 08:28am

WASHINGTON: Khizr Moazzam Khan, a Gold Star father who rose to fame in 2016 for challenging Trump’s knowledge of the US Constitution, will receive America’s highest civil award — the Presidential Medal of Freedom — from President Joe Biden on July 7.

The founder of the Consti­tu­tion Literacy and National Unity Center is among the 17 individuals from across the US who will receive the award this year.

The term ‘Gold Star parents’ is used for individuals whose children die fighting for America. Mr Khan and Ghazala Khan are the parents of US Army Captain Humayun Khan who was killed during the Iraq war in 2004.

“The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the US, world peace, or other significant societal, public, or private endeavors,” the White House announced on Friday.

“Khizr Khan is a prominent advocate for the rule of law and religious freedom and served on the US Commission on International Religious Free­dom under President Biden,” the statement added.

Mr Khan, who was born in Gujranwala and migrated to the US in 1980, is the first Pakistani American to receive this award.

Published in Dawn, July 2nd, 2022

Comments (2)
500 characters
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Jul 02, 2022 08:44am
Congratulations to Mr.Khizr Moazzam Khan for the US Civil Award. His son gave his life to save other American Soldiers has been recorded in US History. We Pakistanis living in America and the Nation of Pakistan is proud of you.
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad-USA
Jul 02, 2022 08:54am
Congrats to Mr. Khizr M. Khan.
Reply Recommend 0

