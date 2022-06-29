DAWN.COM Logo

If Putin was a woman, there would be no Ukraine war: British PM Johnson

AFP Published June 29, 2022 - Updated June 29, 2022 01:12pm
This combination photo shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right). — Photo courtesy: AP/ZDF website
Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have started the war in Ukraine if he was a woman, according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn't, but if he were, I really don't think he would've embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has,” Johnson told German broadcaster ZDF on Tuesday evening.

Putin's invasion of Ukraine is “a perfect example of toxic masculinity”, he said, calling for better education for girls around the world and for “more women in positions of power”.

The British prime minister acknowledged that “of course people want the war to end”, but for the moment “there's no deal available. Putin isn't making an offer of peace”.

Western allies must support Ukraine to enable it to be in the best possible strategic position in the event that peace negotiations with Moscow do become possible, he added.

Comments (3)
Wo Kon Tha?
Jun 29, 2022 01:10pm
Women in power are typically more evil than men. We see it all the time in movies here in America
Reply Recommend 0
imran
Jun 29, 2022 01:11pm
We could say same about Bush and Blair I suppose.
Reply Recommend 0
danzel
Jun 29, 2022 01:13pm
we wish bush and tony blair were a girls . past is hunting you guys.
Reply Recommend 0

