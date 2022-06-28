Pakistan not in isolation, foreign policy moving in right direction: Khar

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, on Tuesday dispelled the impression given by the opposition that Pakistan was in isolation, saying the country's foreign policy was moving in the right direction with all diplomatic missions "working complicatedly on all fronts".

Speaking during a budget session in the National Assembly, Khar said Pakistan was playing a much bigger role on the international front than its size in terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“We are very happy to state that over the years, Pakistani diplomats, Pakistani statesmen and Pakistani politicians have contributed towards [effectiveness of] a policy in the multilateral institutions”, she added.

With respect to BRICS, she said there was absolutely no denying of the fact that China was the most effective strategic partner of Pakistan.

The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries in the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24pc of the global GDP and 16pc of the global trade.

“China is part of BRICS which means all the member countries have to work to cooperate [with] each other”, the state minister added.

If a certain unfriendly country, she said, wanted to block Pakistan and succeeded in doing so, then “how can we doubt China’s intention”.

She said in BRICS “we don’t have a role but we still have core roles in many other international forums such as heart of Asia”.

Talking about the case of Aafia Siddiqui, the minister said as far as fighting her case was concerned, Pakistan was doing it at every level and that the country was consistent in its policy across the governments to fight in favour of the case. "But obviously, every country has its own laws, rules and regulations besides its sovereign right."

“At present, she has the counselor access and her requirements are also being fulfilled”, she said.

Speaking about the case of detained Kashmiri leader Yaseen Malik, she said Pakistan was raising its voice and working on it with "effective diplomacy".

“India today is not a secular state, it has become a rogue state and it has become a nation which is not adhering to the principles of Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi.”

She said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari himself made telephonic calls to the secretary general of United Nation and the secretary general Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

She said now the OIC was raising its voice in the Muslim community's favour without any fear.

“Now it is consistently raising voice wherever it sees any oppression against Muslim in any corner of the world”, she remarked.

The minister said the foreign services department under the leadership of Bilawal was working "beyond its duty".