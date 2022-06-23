DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 23, 2022

FM Bilawal urges UN to form task force to combat global disinformation

Dawn.com Published June 23, 2022 - Updated June 23, 2022 08:05pm
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses a session meeting of the Group of Friends on Countering Disinformation virtually. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses a session meeting of the Group of Friends on Countering Disinformation virtually. — DawnNewsTV

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday urged the United Nations to form an inter-agency task force to combat disinformation that could hold regular interactions with member states and other stakeholders.

Delivering a virtual address to a meeting of the Group of Friends on Countering Disinformation for the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, Bilawal emphasised that the world must have an international plan of action to "counter disinformation online and offline, in the public and private domain".

Sharing his suggestions to tackle the menace, Bilawal called for enhanced public awareness through information campaigns promoted by member states and the UN, and building societal resistance and resilience against disinformation.

He also stressed the need for capacity building of governments and their relevant institutions to detect, analyse and expose disinformation and their networks.

"The UN and its agencies should build the capacity of member states, especially the developing countries, to analyse and fact-check and filter information, especially online information."

Bilawal said financial and technical support should be extended to national and international researchers as well as institutions involved in fighting disinformation.

The UN department of information can play a critical role in this context, he noted.

The foreign minister said the world should make a concentrated effort through cooperation to minimise the negative impact of disinformation on human rights, and relations between communities and states by building firewalls against false information.

He said the UN should adopt guidelines for actions, including the use of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence, to serve as a driving force for national and international actions.

He also proposed that the UN should develop rules and regulations for adherence by the private sectors, social media companies and other non-governmental actors in this regard.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Funding expectations
Updated 23 Jun, 2022

Funding expectations

Next few months will show how serious govt is about putting in place measures to strengthen country’s debt management outlook.
Budget debate
23 Jun, 2022

Budget debate

WITH the economy teetering on the precipice of a major crisis, one would have expected that public representatives ...
Afghanistan quake
23 Jun, 2022

Afghanistan quake

FOR the hapless people of Afghanistan, the list of miseries just doesn’t seem to end. The latest catastrophe to ...
Right to fair trial
22 Jun, 2022

Right to fair trial

IT is scarcely an understatement to say that in Pakistan, the fundamental right to a fair trial, as provided for...
Murdered workers
22 Jun, 2022

Murdered workers

THE murder of two workers hailing from Sindh in Balochistan’s Hoshab area on Monday is the second incident this...
Resurgent Covid-19
Updated 22 Jun, 2022

Resurgent Covid-19

Citizens grow complacent as national attention diverts to pressing economic and political crises.