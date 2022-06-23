Zardari’s foster mother passes away

DADU: The foster mother of PPP leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Azra Fazul Pechoho passed away here on Wednesday. She was 83.

Zareen Ara, also known as Bukhari Begum, died at her Karachi home.

A spokesman for Zardari House, Nawabshah, confirmed the demise.

She will be laid to rest at the ancestral graveyard of Zardari family in Nawabshah on Thursday (today).

As the news of Zareen Ara’s death went viral, political leaders started offering condolences to Mr Zardari, while PPP leaders from different parts of the country started reaching Zardari House, Nawabshah, to attend the funeral prayers.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2022