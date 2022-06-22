KP CM announces regularisation of all 58,000 ad hoc teachers

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has announced to regularise all the ad hoc teachers from the date of their appointment.

He made the decision while talking to a delegation of the young teachers association, which called on him here on Tuesday.

The chief minister said seniority of all the regularised teachers would remain intact from the same date, whereas annual increments of employees would be absorbed in their basic pay.

The chief minister said he had signed the summary for regularisation of teachers and a draft bill to this effect would be submitted to the provincial assembly after approval from the provincial cabinet.

Mahmood Khan said protest of ad hoc teachers was unjustified since the provincial government had already announced in the budget to regularise them.

He said the education sector was the top priority of his government as multiple reforms had been taken, including merit-based recruitment of thousands of new teachers, to raise standard of education.

He said 63,000 ad hoc employees, including 58,000 teachers, would be regularised.

Published in Dawn, June 22nd, 2022