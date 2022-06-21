DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 21, 2022

Murder suspect wanted by UK police held

Mohammad Asghar Published June 21, 2022 - Updated June 21, 2022 08:30am

RAWALPINDI: The anti-human trafficking circle of Federal Investigation Agency, Islamabad zone, on Monday arrested a murder suspect wanted by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

The suspect, who was declared an absconder, was living in Rawalpindi under a new name. He was wanted in connection with the murder of an Asian national that took place in 1995 in Wales.

According to a senior FIA official, the agency had completed the operation with the help of the NCA.

Muhammad Basharat was living in Rawalpindi after changing his name as Zameer Ali.

Meanwhile, the FIA, with the help of Interpol, arrested five murder suspects wanted by the Punjab police in separate cases abroad, and handed them over to the police stations concerned, a police spokesman said.

The suspects were identified as Mahmood Waqas, Mohammad Nadeem, Shah Mohammad Gondal, Rameez Khan and Abbas Ali.

They were arrested in the UAE, brought to Pakistan and handed over to the police stations concerned. The FIA had issued red notices to Interpol for the arrest of these suspects.

Published in Dawn, June 21st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF agreement
Updated 21 Jun, 2022

IMF agreement

The more the agreement with the IMF gets delayed, the more unmanageable the economy will become.
Another long war
21 Jun, 2022

Another long war

FOUR months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there are no signs that this conflict will be resolved anytime...
Rising hepatitis C cases
21 Jun, 2022

Rising hepatitis C cases

REPORTS that cases of hepatitis C are rising in several districts of Sindh are both alarming and further proof of...
Foreign policy rethink
Updated 20 Jun, 2022

Foreign policy rethink

The incumbent government must adhere to a foreign police that is above petty politics and party lines.
Drought emergency
20 Jun, 2022

Drought emergency

EVEN now, when crop yields have declined, cattle are dying, agricultural lands are parched and millions do not have...
On refugees
20 Jun, 2022

On refugees

JUNE 20, marked as World Refugee Day, has rolled around once again while the world is wracked by social and economic...