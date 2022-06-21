Murder suspect wanted by UK police held

RAWALPINDI: The anti-human trafficking circle of Federal Investigation Agency, Islamabad zone, on Monday arrested a murder suspect wanted by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

The suspect, who was declared an absconder, was living in Rawalpindi under a new name. He was wanted in connection with the murder of an Asian national that took place in 1995 in Wales.

According to a senior FIA official, the agency had completed the operation with the help of the NCA.

Muhammad Basharat was living in Rawalpindi after changing his name as Zameer Ali.

Meanwhile, the FIA, with the help of Interpol, arrested five murder suspects wanted by the Punjab police in separate cases abroad, and handed them over to the police stations concerned, a police spokesman said.

The suspects were identified as Mahmood Waqas, Mohammad Nadeem, Shah Mohammad Gondal, Rameez Khan and Abbas Ali.

They were arrested in the UAE, brought to Pakistan and handed over to the police stations concerned. The FIA had issued red notices to Interpol for the arrest of these suspects.

Published in Dawn, June 21st, 2022