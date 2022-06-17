DAWN.COM Logo

SCBA to raise Yasin Malik's plight at world forums

Nasir Iqbal Published June 17, 2022 - Updated June 17, 2022 08:59am
Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik stopped by police as he tries to march during a protest against the killings of Kashmiri civilians in Srinagar, December 2018. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) constituted a committee of lawyers and human rights activists on Thursday to raise the conviction of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik at national and international forums.

The committee was set up after Mishal Malik, the wife of Yasin Malik, paid a visit to the SCBA’s office, inside the Supreme Court building, to meet its president, Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon.

The purpose of the meeting was to seek support of the legal fraternity to highlight the injustice done to Yasin Malik by the Indian authorities, the SCBA said in a statement.

On May 26, an Indian court sentenced Yasin Malik to life imprisonment in a trumped-up terror funding case.

Waseem Mumtaz Malik, the SCBA secretary, finance secretary Shehnaz Akhter and senior counsel Kamran Murtaza were present at the meeting.

The participants called upon the government to take up the Kashmir issue with top international forums and apprise the world of the excesses being committed by Indian forces against the hapless Kashmiris. Mishal Malik said: “My aim is not only to bring to the fore Yasin Malik’s plight but also to expose the real face of the unjust Modi government for the world to see.”

Silence at this juncture might cause irreparable damage to the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle, she feared.

Ahsan Bhoon, the SCBA chief, assured Mishal Malik that the association would do its best to jolt the international community out of its indifference to the atrocities inflicted by Indian occupation forces on Kashmiris.

Published in Dawn,June 17th, 2022

