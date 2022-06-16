DAWN.COM Logo

PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz injured in road accident in Narowal

Imran Siddique Published June 16, 2022 - Updated June 16, 2022 11:37pm
Hospital staff tend to PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz who was injured in an accident in Narowal on Thursday. — Photo by author
PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz suffered injuries in a road accident in Shakargarh, Narowal on Thursday, according to a rescue official.

Regional emergency official Rescue 1122, Syed Kamal Abid, told Dawn.com that the PML-N leader had his arm fractured in the accident and was moved to District Headquarters Hospital Narowal, adding that a man also died in the road crash who was later identified as Naveed.

The accident occurred when a tyre of a speeding truck got burst and it rammed into the vehicle carrying Aziz.

TV footage showed officials of Rescue 1122 transporting the bloodied politician in an ambulance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the party leader.

He telephoned Aziz's wife and conveyed his heartfelt grief on the tragedy, according to a statement issued by the PM's Office. He directed authorities to take measures for the treatment of Aziz.

The premier also expressed grief over other casualties of the accident.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has sought a report of the incident from commissioner Gujranwala Division and regional police officer.

Additional reporting by Imran Gabol and Sanaullah.

