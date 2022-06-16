Peshawar admin increases roti price after nanbais’ strike

PESHAWAR: Having observed a strike in the daytime, nanbais (bakers) resumed the sale of roti on Wednesday evening here after the district administration formally increased its price by Rs5.

Tandoor owners began a shutter-down strike in the morning to demand notification of higher roti rate over the recent hike in wheat flour prices forcing the residents to wander from pillar to post for the bread for breakfast and lunch in the sweltering weather.

The highest temperature recorded in the daytime was 44 degree Celsius.

The nanbais called off the strike in the evening after the district administration gave in to their demand by notifying Rs15 for a 135 grammes roti.

The development came after a meeting between officials of the administration and office- bearers of the local nanbai association.

People wandered from pillar to post for bread in the daytime

Association president Haji Farooq Ahmed told Dawn that 115 grammes roti had been selling for Rs10 since 2018 when the price of a 85kg flour bag was Rs3,600.

He said currently, a 80kg flour bag cost Rs7,300 – the amount more than double the previous rate, while gas and electricity charges had also increased many times over the years, so barkers were struggling to sell roti at the old price.

“A week ago, we staged a demonstration demanding an increase in roti price and warned the district administration of a shutter-down strike,” he said.

Mr Ahmad said the association held successful talks with the district administration for price hike and therefore, nanbais reopen shops in the evening.

A leader of the nanbai association said the deputy commissioner was informed in the meeting that the people would have not suffered if the district administration had accepted their ‘genuine’ demand before.

A notification issued by the district administration read, “Consequent upon the recommendation of the district price review committee and in consultation with Nanbai association, the following rate (Rs15 for 135 grammes of roti/naan) has been notified under the Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977.”

It added that the new rate would take effect forthwith.

The residents complained about the sale of boiled rice and biryani by restaurants at exorbitant prices saying the people turned to eateries due to the closure of tandoors.

Rasheed Khan of Hashtnagri area told Dawn that he, like many, had no option but to pay high price for cooked rice as roti wasn’t sold in the city due to the nanbais’ strike.

Peshawar Saddar trader Haji Zahoorul Haq complained that roti was sold in cantonment areas and searched in vain for it in Hasangari area, where he lived.

“I got roti for lunch from a leading restaurant, which sold it secretly, but its price was two times more than the notified one,” he said.

Resident Manzoor Yousafzai said his family was unaware of the nanbais’ strike, so when they woke up in the morning, there was no bread for breakfast.

He said he also searched several grocery shops for bun but its stock also run out due to the unavailability of roti on the market.

“I had just a cup of tea in breakfast,” he said.

Published in Dawn, June 16th, 2022