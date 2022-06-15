DAWN.COM Logo

Govt urged to negotiate with TTP from position of strength

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 15, 2022 - Updated June 15, 2022 08:26am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan must approach all negotiations with the TTP from a position of strength, and must ensure that all agreements are in line with the Constitution.

This was the central thrust of a policy note titled “Pakistan, the TTP, and the Impetus for Internal and External Peace” published by think tank Tabadlab. Authored by Mariam Mirza and Zeeshan Salahuddin, the report analyses the ongoing negotiation process, identifies the key stakeholders, and the most viable path forward for the government of Pakistan.

It said that TTP’s demands include the reversal of the merger of erstwhile Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as per the 25th Constitution Amendment; withdrawal of all military presence from the region; enforcement of Shariah law in the Malakand division; the release of 102 commanders and fighters and presidential pardon to two key militant commanders; and complete freedom of movement for the TTP’s members in the Malakand division.

The authors of the report deem these demands unviable, since they would amount to ceding constitutional sovereignty in these regions to the TTP. Meanwhile, the government’s demands include the complete dissolution of the TTP, disengagement from other militant groups, a renunciation of violent activity, and reemergence as a legitimate political entity within the constitutional norms of the country.

The authors feel that the government should treat its demands as non-negotiable. Any agreement that does not result in the disbandment and the demilitarisation of the TTP cannot be considered a success. Additionally, the report suggests that Pakistan should capitalise on internal pressures within the TTP for repatriation of their families currently displaced to Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s key strength in negotiations is its strong relationship with Kabul. The report maintains that the focus of peace negotiations must remain on extending careful and deliberate dialogue that builds momentum for peace, whilst not alienating the interim Taliban regime or the Afghan people.

Published in Dawn, June 15th, 2022

