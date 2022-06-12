DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 12, 2022

Weekly inflation hits 3-year high on costly fuel

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published June 12, 2022 - Updated June 12, 2022 08:51am

ISLAMABAD: Inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), increased by 2.67 per cent from the previous week due to increases in energy and food prices, showed data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Saturday.

The increase in the weekly inflation is the highest in 144 weeks or three years amid an increase in petrol and diesel prices to revive IMF extended fund facility programme.

The year-on-year increase in SPI was 23.98pc during the week under review.

The impact of the increase of Rs30 per litre of petrol and other petroleum products will be further visible in next week’s SPI calculations, which will further go up. It is expected government increase prices further next week.

The government has announced in the budget to revive sales tax on petroleum products as well as impose a petroleum development levy in a phased manner. Moreover, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in a post-budget press conference also hinted at a further increase in fuel prices.

Miftah said that he was increasing petroleum product prices to reduce subsidy elements. “I am not taking the money but it comes to the government kitty”, he further said. However, he did not mention the inflationary impact of these measures.

The government project a modest inflationary annual target of 11.5pc for FY23.

Taking to the social media platform Twitter, former finance minister Shaukat Tarin tweeted: “I see inflation moving towards 25/30pc. PDM used to blame us for 12pc. They are crushing the poor people of this country. Should resign and call for fresh election]”.

Mr Tarin once again reminded the PDM government that instead of passing on the impact of rising oil prices to poor consumers, it should reduce the margins of refineries and try to get discounted Russian oil and shift to targeted subsidies.

Soon after coming into power, the PML-N-led coalition government disbanded the dedicated National Price Monitoring Committee, which was led by the finance minister, while provinces were represented by provincial chief secretaries. The committee met every Monday to monitor the prices of essential food commodities. Data shows that the prices of 33 essential food items increased during the week under review.

The price of potatoes rose by 7.01pc, tomatoes 6.15pc, vegetable ghee 1kg 3.62pc, eggs 3.30pc, milk fresh 2.51pc, pulse gram 2.31pc, vegetable ghee 2.5 kg &, curd 2.02pc each, onions 1.96pc, cooked daal 1.66pc and cooking oil 5 litre 1.45pc.

In the non-food items, the price of high-speed diesel rose 17.18pc, petrol 16.61pc. On the other hand, the prices of five items declined during the week, including chicken 10.53pc, garlic 0.43pc, wheat flour 0.22pc, LPG 0.12pc and bananas 0.07pc.

The SPI increased by 1.72pc for the lowest income group (i.e. people earning below Rs17,732 per month) and by 2.99pc for the group with a monthly income of above Rs44,175.

Of the 51 items whose prices were surveyed, the prices of 33 items increased, that of five items decreased, whereas the prices of 13 items remained constant.

Published in Dawn,June 12th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Daddu Charger
Jun 12, 2022 09:10am
Where are the cheerleaders now?
Reply Recommend 0
Jay ahmed
Jun 12, 2022 09:17am
Pdm as promised giving relief to the people. Clearly they are out of their depth and country is spiralling out of control. Need urgently elections
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Jun 12, 2022 09:30am
Where is PDM's mehngai march??
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

After the budget
Updated 12 Jun, 2022

After the budget

The rulers will have only themselves to blame if they set impractical goals that they are unable to deliver on.
Afghan visa policy
12 Jun, 2022

Afghan visa policy

PAKISTAN has been a destination of ‘choice’ for millions of Afghans fleeing their strife-torn homeland for the...
Cricket power show
12 Jun, 2022

Cricket power show

THE first win was nerve-jangling, the second emphatic. For 14 years, Multan had missed out on international cricket...
Budget 2022-23
Updated 11 Jun, 2022

Budget 2022-23

Budget document reads as if the government simply ticked off items from a checklist handed to it by the IMF.
Forest fire SOPs
11 Jun, 2022

Forest fire SOPs

THERE appears to be no respite from the forest fires that keep erupting in whatever relatively dense forests remain...
K-IV progress
11 Jun, 2022

K-IV progress

AFTER several delays and unfulfilled promises, the K-IV water project — designed to deliver an extra 260 million...