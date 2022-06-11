DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 11, 2022

Indian police shoot dead two protesters in Ranchi during demonstrations over remarks against Holy Prophet

AFP Published June 11, 2022 - Updated June 11, 2022 11:06pm
Muslims participate in a protest demanding the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Nupur Sharma for her comments on the Prophet in Kolkata, India on Friday. — Reuters
Muslims participate in a protest demanding the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Nupur Sharma for her comments on the Prophet in Kolkata, India on Friday. — Reuters

Indian police shot dead two protesters and arrested more than 130 others during street rallies sparked by a ruling party official's remarks about Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), authorities told AFP on Saturday.

There have been widespread protests in the Muslim world since last week, when Nupur Sharma, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party party made offensive remarks about the Prophet (PBUH) on a TV debate show.

In India and neighbouring countries, Muslims took to the streets in huge numbers after Friday prayers to condemn the remarks, with police firing on a crowd in the eastern Indian city of Ranchi.

“Police were forced to open fire to disperse protesters ... resulting in the death of two,” a police officer in Ranchi told AFP.

Officers said that the crowd had defied their orders not to march from a mosque to a market and had thrown broken bottles and stones when police attempted to disperse the rally with a baton charge.

Authorities cut internet connections in the city and imposed a curfew, with local resident Shabnam Ara telling AFP the atmosphere remained tense on Saturday.

“We are praying for peace and harmony,” she said.

Police in Uttar Pradesh fired tear gas to disperse at least one rally after several demonstrations were staged across the northern Indian state.

Most protests ended peacefully, but demonstrators in some cities threw stones at police and injured at least one officer, said Avanish Awasthi, a senior government secretary in the state.

“We will take strict action against those indulging in stone pelting and violence,” Awasthi told reporters. “Those working behind the scenes, instigating violence, will not be spared at all.”

Prashant Kumar, a senior police officer in the state, told AFP that up to “136 protesting miscreants” had been arrested from six districts around Uttar Pradesh.

Cities around India saw sizable demonstrations on Friday, with some crowds burning effigies of Nupur Sharma — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokeswoman whose comments set off the furore.

Authorities also cut internet services for the weekend in several districts near the eastern megacity of Kolkata, after protesters blocked a railway line and mobbed a police station.

PM Shehbaz calls for passing resolution condemning BJP official's remarks

Sharma's remarks have embroiled India in a diplomatic storm, with the governments of nearly 20 countries calling in Indian envoys for an explanation.

The latest in the string of condemnations came from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who requested National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Saturday that the matter be taken up in the house for a debate.

He made the request in a series of tweets, saying that he condemned "harassment by BJP leaders".

The prime minister said the BJP officials' remarks had left Muslims aggrieved across the world and highlighted that they had been protesting the comments.

"There should a debate in the house on this matter of our devotion and love for the" Prophet (PBUH), he said, further calling for passing a resolution on it.

"With a resolution, we want to tell India and the entire world that we are ready to make any sacrifice for the Prophet's sanctity," he added.

Modi govt's 'discriminatory policies'

Since coming to power nationally in 2014, Modi's government and the BJP have been accused of championing discriminatory policies towards the followers of Islam.

Read: Expert who predicted Rwandan genocide warns same could happen in India against Muslims

His government proposed a controversial law that granted citizenship to refugees in India, but not if they are Muslim, while state BJP governments have passed laws making it harder for Muslims to marry outside their religion.

Read: 'Love jihad' law seen trampling women's hard-earned freedoms in India

The foreign ministry last week rebuked US officials for what India termed “ill-informed” and “biased” comments made during the release of a religious freedom report that accused Indian officials of supporting attacks on minority worshippers.

Sharma's comments sent the BJP into damage control, with the party suspending her from its ranks and issuing a statement saying it respected all religions.

Muslims take to streets in Asia

Friday saw the biggest South Asian street rallies yet in response to the remarks, with police estimating more than 100,000 people mobilised across Bangladesh after midday prayers.

Another 5,000 people took to the streets in Lahore at the call of a religious party, demanding that the government take stronger action against India over the comments.

The row follows anger across the Muslim world in 2020 after French President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of a satirical magazine to publish caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

French teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded in October 2020 by a Chechen refugee after showing the cartoons to his class in a lesson on free speech.

Indian Muslims
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (25)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 11, 2022 02:24pm
Killings, killings and more killings. What else could be expected of world's top false, feign, sham, shame, frail, feeble, futile, feint and fake democracy called Republic of India under the auspices of racist, bigot, prejudiced, liar, wicked and biased Modi in the company of his fascist, crooked, cunning, corrupt, cruel, crafty, crazy and criminal R.S.S. and BJP cronies?
Reply Recommend 0
Saad
Jun 11, 2022 02:44pm
India doesn’t have blasphemy rules. They have a modern constitution. Peaceful protests are allowed
Reply Recommend 0
Janu
Jun 11, 2022 02:47pm
Modi and BJP has made an unpardonable mistake, now it is just a matter of time, they will be made to pay the price beyond their imagination.
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Jun 11, 2022 02:51pm
BJP failed to act decisively on violence perpetrators. Is this why people had given them absolute majority?
Reply Recommend 0
A.Ali
Jun 11, 2022 02:59pm
Cut diplomatic ties with India for minimum 3 months or until the hell bound culprit is punished.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Jun 11, 2022 03:27pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, BJP is and will be the future of India. So live with it.
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon
Jun 11, 2022 03:45pm
@Janu, and what is that going to be?
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Jun 11, 2022 04:00pm
Indian constitution allows free speech and non-violent protests.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir A
Jun 11, 2022 04:02pm
@Saad, We know. Also, violent murderous attacks and riots with the active participation of police are allowed as long as they are against a minority.
Reply Recommend 0
I am run Khan
Jun 11, 2022 04:04pm
@Janu, don’t worry. 2024. It is Modi and BJP again
Reply Recommend 0
Rahman
Jun 11, 2022 04:12pm
Shameful that a very peaceful religion like Islam has to go thru thus.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jun 11, 2022 04:34pm
@NORI, then don't poke a bear with a folk, you will not like the outcome.
Reply Recommend 0
Bharath
Jun 11, 2022 04:39pm
Put ban on India no business with India Pakistan should not business with India
Reply Recommend 0
Ajnabi
Jun 11, 2022 05:04pm
Strange how when muslims protest they get killed or imprisonment. When the saffron coated goons rampage through muslim quarters the police stand by and watch proceedings like bored bystanders. This is rule of law in fascist India.
Reply Recommend 0
O Nadeem
Jun 11, 2022 05:06pm
As history shows Hindus can not peacefully rule themselves, they were always ruled by others . Muslim united will take back their rightfull throne of Dhehli back. INSHALLAH
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 11, 2022 05:15pm
@Shaun, bjp will be the reason for india's breakup which has already started
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Jun 11, 2022 05:20pm
@kp, all in good time will be sorted out.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Jun 11, 2022 05:22pm
Law and order must be the utmost priority of the government.
Reply Recommend 0
Foreign hand
Jun 11, 2022 08:36pm
@Salman, get up and do something useful.Day dreaming will harm you
Reply Recommend 0
N Godse
Jun 11, 2022 08:40pm
@Saad, india have no rule of law for minorities. Period, what constitution, ask Kashmirirs
Reply Recommend 0
Kalyan
Jun 11, 2022 08:55pm
How many of these people do you think actually heard what was said vs reacting to hearsay? Are they protesting because what was said was false or are they protesting because the truth was spoken and the truth was offensive for them to accept? This is the time for rationalism.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 11, 2022 08:56pm
Modi will end the Indian union just like the soviet union.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 11, 2022 08:57pm
@Saad, India doesn’t have blasphemy rules. They have a modern constitution. Peaceful protests are allowed And horses can fly?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 11, 2022 08:58pm
@kp, BJP failed to act decisively on violence perpetrators. Is this why people had given them absolute majority? The union wont last, remeber soviet union, they had majority
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 11, 2022 08:59pm
@Shaun, @Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, BJP is and will be the future of India. So live with it. Indian union wont be around within a decade, like soviet union, so face it
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Budget 2022-23
Updated 11 Jun, 2022

Budget 2022-23

Budget document reads as if the government simply ticked off items from a checklist handed to it by the IMF.
Forest fire SOPs
11 Jun, 2022

Forest fire SOPs

THERE appears to be no respite from the forest fires that keep erupting in whatever relatively dense forests remain...
K-IV progress
11 Jun, 2022

K-IV progress

AFTER several delays and unfulfilled promises, the K-IV water project — designed to deliver an extra 260 million...
Pakistan Economic Survey
Updated 10 Jun, 2022

Pakistan Economic Survey

Times ahead are tough, and parties must show a greater sense of responsibility than is currently on display.
Repressive law
10 Jun, 2022

Repressive law

A PARTICULARLY problematic clause in an overall controversial piece of legislation is to undergo further scrutiny,...
Iran-IAEA spat
10 Jun, 2022

Iran-IAEA spat

IN the latest sign that all is not well where efforts to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 are...