Nawaz picks 4 as Pakistan beat West Indies to seal ODI series

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz bagged four wickets as Pakistan defeated West Indies by 120 runs in the second one-day international on Friday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing 276, the visitors were bundled out for 155 within 33 overs in Multan as Nawaz excelled with his spin bowling and finished with career-best ODI figures of 4-19.

Mohammad Wasim also chipped in, taking 3-34 on his comeback.

Earlier, captain Babar Azam (77) and opener Imamul Haq (72) formed a formidable partnership of 120 for the second wicket to hand the hosts a par score after they opted to bat.

Azam, who became the first batter in ODI cricket to score three hundreds in as many matches on two occasions on Wednesday, gave a return catch to spinner Akeal Hosein.

Azam, who hit five boundaries and a six, failed to equal Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara's record of four hundreds in as many ODIs scored in the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Pakistan, who won the opening match by five wickets, will look to complete a clean sweep of the series when the third ODI takes place on Sunday.

They have now 10 consecutive ODI series against the West Indies.