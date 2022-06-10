Gang-rape victim picks out two in identification parade

KARACHI: A woman identified on Thursday two men as the accused who had allegedly subjected her to a gang rape abroad Bahaudin Zakaria Express.

The Railway police had arrested five employees of the privately-run train for sexually assaulting the 25-year-old victim on May 27.

On Thursday, the investigating officer produced two suspects before the Judicial Magistrate (South) for their identification parade.

IO Habibullah Khattak also brought the victim to the court.

After completing the legal formalities, the suspects were lined up along with dummies for the identification parade.

The victim rightly picked out two suspects, who were serving in the train as ticket checkers, as those who had subjected her to a sexual assault and also helped three other suspects in the heinous crime.

After recording her statement, the magistrate sent both the men in police custody.

All the five detained suspects, including a train manager and four ticket checkers, are on police remand till June 11.

According to the police, the DNA samples of all the arrested men had been drawn and sent to a laboratory for their cross-matching.

They said the woman was travelling alone in an economy class when a ticket-checker offered her a seat in the air-conditioned compartment of the train on May 27.

Published in Dawn,June 10th, 2022