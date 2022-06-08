DAWN.COM Logo

Army chief expresses satisfaction over progress of operation Raddul Fasaad

Naveed Siddiqui Published June 8, 2022 - Updated June 8, 2022 10:54pm
A view of the 80th Formation Commanders’ Conference at the GHQ on Wednesday. — Photo via ISPR
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the progress of Operation Raddul Fasaad and lauded the achievements made so far.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief's acknowledgement came during the 80th Formation Commanders’ Conference, which was held at the General Headquarters.

It was attended by the army's corps commanders, principal staff officers and all formation commanders, the statement said, adding that participants were briefed on professional matters, national security challenges and response measures.

"The army chief laid special emphasis on maintaining high standards of operational preparedness in the wake of evolving geo-strategic milieu," the military's media affairs wing said.

Pakistan Army, being a professional institution, shall always fulfil its responsibilities towards security, integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan as a sacred duty, the statement quoted the army chief as saying.

Operation Raddul Fasaad was launched across the country in February 2017 to eliminate the "residual/latent threat of terrorism", consolidating the gains made in other military operations, and further ensuring the security of Pakistan's borders.

