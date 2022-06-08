DAWN.COM Logo

In a first, drug trial shows rectal cancer in remission in all patients

Dawn.com Published June 8, 2022 - Updated June 8, 2022 09:14am

An experimental drug appeared to rid people of rectal cancer in an unprecedented study, according to The New York Times.

A group comprising 18 patients took a drug called Dostarlimab for around six months, and in the end, every one of them saw their tumours disappear.

In conversation with the New York Times, Dr Luis Diaz, an author of a paper, said he could not remember any other study wherein cancer was obliterated in patients.

“I believe this is the first time this has happened in the history of cancer,” Diaz added.

According to the NY Times, the patients — who were a part of the study — had previously faced gruelling treatments including chemotherapy, radiation and, most likely, life-altering surgery that could result in bowel, urinary and sexual dysfunction.

Dr. Alan Venook, a colorectal cancer specialist at the University of California, told the daily that a complete remission in every single patient was "unheard-of".

Venook commended the research as a world-first, noting that the absence of significant side effects meant that “either they [patients] did not treat enough patients or, somehow, these cancers are just plain different.”

However, in an editorial accompanying the paper, Dr. Hanna K. Sanoff of the University of North Carolina’s Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, who was not affiliated with the study, termed it “small but compelling" but said it was not clear if the patients were cured.

“Very little is known about the duration of time needed to find out whether a clinical complete response to dostarlimab equates to cure,” Sanoff said.

Viiq Saad
Jun 08, 2022 09:29am
This is a hopeful news to many
Arjumand
Jun 08, 2022 09:32am
The most amazing thing is their tumours disappeared a whole year ago and they have been fine for a year now. We are definitely very very close to curing cancer now.
Shazia
Jun 08, 2022 09:40am
If its equally effective for other types of cancer then its truly a big big breakthrough. At least there is hope for cure of cancer.
Adeel
Jun 08, 2022 09:44am
Happy to see this. Thank you Dawn for keeping us informed on this breakthrough. This means we're several steps close to curing many many types of cancers
Kulsoom Baloch
Jun 08, 2022 09:49am
It's really a miracle to be vanished the tumour within 6 months. Almighty save lives from the curse of cancer.
Ikram
Jun 08, 2022 09:52am
This drug was first studied in endometrial cancer and results were presented in 2019. The patent will be extended for another 15 years, good for GSK. Wish we can start discoveries in Pakistan
Atif
Jun 08, 2022 10:04am
@Ikram, No, that is not possible. You have to depend on the kuffars for all your needs in this world.
Freedom
Jun 08, 2022 10:13am
I myself was diagnosed with colon cancer and had surgery last year. It was stage 1 cancer so no radiation therapy or chemotherapy. Since after the surgery I have become weak though. Good to know the trial for treating colon tumors with drugs was successful. I wish speedy recovery to all those who are undergoing cancer treatments.
