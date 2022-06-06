DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 06, 2022

CJCSC Gen Raza says 'unnecessary views' on Pakistan's nuclear programme should be avoided

Naveed Siddiqui Published June 6, 2022 - Updated June 6, 2022 05:00pm
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza speaking at a seminar in NUST, Islamabad. – Photo by ISPR
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza speaking at a seminar in NUST, Islamabad. – Photo by ISPR

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Monday said "unnecessary and unfounded views" on Pakistan's nuclear programme should be avoided, adding that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear power.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), his comments came during a keynote address delivered at the seminar on "Regional Environment and Imperatives of Security" at the NUST Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS) in Islamabad.

Students, academics and distinguished experts from different parts of the country participated.

Commenting on the regional security environment, General Raza, who is also the deputy chairman of the National Command Authority (NCA), reiterated the significance of Pakistan’s nuclear capability as the guarantor of deterrence and defence of Pakistan.

"Pakistan’s nuclear programme enjoys across-the-board support of all political parties and the people of Pakistan. The NCA, with all its political and military leadership, stands firm for the strategic programme," he said.

He asserted that national security is indivisible and assured that under no circumstances shall Pakistan allow a compromise on its nuclear program.

"Pakistan is a confident and responsible nuclear power. It pursues the policy of full-spectrum deterrence within the precincts of credible minimum deterrence. Our national security and safety architecture meets all national and international obligations and caters for all kinds of scenarios."

He went on to say that as a norm in other nuclear-capable nations, "unnecessary and unfounded views on the strategic program should be avoided".

"When necessary, NCA is the right forum to issue specific responses or views."

More to follow.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more perks
Updated 06 Jun, 2022

No more perks

The government must impose highly visible, across-the-board austerity measures on the ruling elite immediately.
Transport blues
06 Jun, 2022

Transport blues

AS fuel prices go through the roof — with more shocks likely — the state needs to seriously revamp the public...
Screening civil servants
06 Jun, 2022

Screening civil servants

THE government has attracted significant flak for ‘officially’ empowering the ISI, the country’s premier spy...
Saving Earth
05 Jun, 2022

Saving Earth

FIFTY years ago today, countries worried by the pressing environmental concerns faced by a planet they shared, came...
Excellent cricket
05 Jun, 2022

Excellent cricket

ON the back of a disastrous World Cup campaign, the Twenty20 and One-Day International series wins against Sri Lanka...
Karachi fire
Updated 05 Jun, 2022

Karachi fire

An investigation team needs to determine why a superstore was allowed to turn a residential building’s basement.