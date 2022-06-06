DAWN.COM Logo

One more suspect held in Jazlan murder case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 6, 2022 - Updated June 6, 2022 09:33am

KARACHI: Another suspect in the murder of teenaged student Jazlan Faisal was arrested on Sunday, police said.

Malir SSP (Investigation) Arab Mahar told Dawn that Irfan Faiz was arrested by the Gadap City police station. His brother Hasnain and father Faiz Muhammad have already been arrested while another suspect Inshal surrendered to police two days ago.

He said Mohammed Ihsan alias Ahsan, who is a brother of suspects Hasnain and Irfan, was the only absconder in this case.

Jazlan was shot dead while his friend, Shah Mir, 20, wounded by three young brothers and their friend when the victim raised objections over reckless bike-riding by one of the suspects inside Bahria Town Karachi on May 26.

Published in Dawn, June 6th, 2022

